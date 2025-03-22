Alfa Romeo Giulia current model to remain available in US market

While in Europe gasoline engines are giving way to diesel, the US market maintains its strategic independence, despite the automaker having withdrawn the Giulia Quadrifoglio last year.

“The 2.0 liter gasoline engine for Stelvio and Giulia will continue to be available in North America until the end of 2026,” confirmed Ron Kiino of Alfa Romeo. News that reassures potential American buyers, worried about rumors of an imminent discontinuation.

The current Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will continue to be sold in the United States until 2026

2024 has shown signs of slowdown: Giulia sales fell to 2,320 units (-33%), while Stelvio recorded a more marked contraction with 3,162 units delivered (-41%). This reflects the advanced age of the two models, which are now approaching exceptionally long life cycles: 11 years for Giulia and 10 for Stelvio.

The Giorgio platform, an engineering jewel that cost FCA one billion dollars, is heading toward sunset. After serving as the foundation not only for the two Alfas, but also for the Maserati Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio, as well as the Jeep Grand Cherokee, it will hand over the baton to the versatile STLA Large architecture.

This transition marks an epochal turning point for the Italian brand, which officially embraces electrification. As anticipated by the Alfa Romeo spokesperson, the new models “will be available with electric and hybrid propulsion systems,” a major difference from the current exclusively gasoline range, which has lost the Quadrifoglio versions with the Ferrari-derived 2.9-liter V6.

The future of the Giulia promises to be revolutionary. No longer a classic three-volume sedan, but a raised fastback that reinterprets the very concept of a sports car. The newly appointed CEO Santo Ficili has confirmed this paradigm shift, which conceptually brings the Giulia closer to models like Citroën C5 X and Peugeot 408, while maintaining the unmistakable Alfa Romeo sporting DNA.

The dimensions will grow significantly: from the current length of 4.64 meters, the new Giulia could stretch up to 5.13 meters, falling within the specifications of the STLA Large platform. An increase that raises questions about weight, a crucial aspect to maintain the driving dynamics that made the model famous.

The roadmap is now defined: Stelvio will be the first to completely renew itself. We will see the camouflaged model this year, but sales will not begin before 2026. The new Giulia will follow suit, completing the stylistic and technological revolution of the Italian brand.

In an era when many manufacturers are abandoning sedans in favor of SUVs and crossovers, Alfa Romeo’s decision to renew the Giulia, albeit with a different formula, represents a counter-trend signal that enthusiasts can only appreciate.