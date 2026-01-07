Alfa Romeo Giulia and Tonale successor: 2026 to clarify which debuts first

2026 is shaping up as a transitional year for Alfa Romeo, with no major debuts listed on the official product calendar. However, the brand could still preview future models that are unlikely to receive a full presentation before 2027. Beyond the Stelvio, which should finally see clarity on its debut timing, engine lineup, and design, two additional projects are fueling expectations for the Biscione’s future: the new Giulia and the successor to the Tonale, both expected within the next couple of years.

During 2026, Alfa Romeo could finally clarify which of these two models will arrive first. For now, uncertainty remains complete, and industry rumors outline different scenarios. Sources expect the Tonale successor to debut in autumn 2027, with production scheduled at the Melfi plant. As for the new Giulia, no precise dates exist. Observers generally point to a 2027 unveiling, while series production may not begin until early 2028. As a result, determining which model will reach the market first remains difficult.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Tonale successor: 2026 should clarify which comes first

Speculation surrounding the new Giulia continues to grow without a clear consensus. Some sources predict a mid-2027 debut, while others push the reveal to the end of the year. More cautious voices even delay the presentation to the first half of 2028, possibly after the Stelvio. Others, by contrast, believe the SUV could arrive after the D-segment sedan. Alfa Romeo has extended the current Giulia’s lifecycle through the end of 2027, which many analysts view as a meaningful signal. Still, this extension does not rule out an early unveiling of the next generation, as automakers often allow a long gap between reveal and production start.

Alfa Romeo will build the new Giulia on the STLA Large platform and offer it with both hybrid and fully electric powertrains. The company has not officially confirmed the engines yet. However, rumors mention the new 2.0-liter Hurricane four-cylinder producing up to 328 horsepower, alongside Maserati’s Nettuno V6, likely reserved for a future Quadrifoglio flagship. Thanks to the new platform, the sedan will grow in size and deliver a much higher level of technology. As for styling, no spy shots or official teasers have surfaced so far. Some reports describe a fastback sedan layout with a truncated rear, but confirmation will require official images or leaked photos that could emerge during 2026.

The future compact SUV will ride on the STLA Medium platform and stretch beyond 4.6 meters in length, making it significantly larger than the current model. Alfa Romeo may also choose a different name for it. Given the recent facelift of the current Tonale, some observers believe the two models could coexist in the lineup for several years. The successor will offer hybrid and fully electric versions, with no room for pure internal combustion engines. A Quadrifoglio variant will also join the range and, according to rumors, will exceed 400 horsepower. Designers will adopt a radically different styling approach, distancing the new model from the current Tonale, which has not won unanimous approval among Alfisti.