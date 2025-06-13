Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio: ‘very powerful’ versions on the way

During the event dedicated to the new partnership between Alfa Romeo and Luna Rossa, confirmation also came of a delay for the debut of the new generations of Giulia and Stelvio. The two models currently in the lineup will therefore continue their career for a while longer, awaiting the arrival of their successors. To make the wait more interesting, the automaker has announced the introduction of special editions, some of which will be characterized by particularly high performance.

Alfa Romeo announces the arrival of high-performance special versions of Giulia and Stelvio

In the coming months, Alfa Romeo will indeed launch new limited-edition variants of Giulia and Stelvio, inspired by the Quadrifoglio version and equipped with the well-known 520-horsepower twin-turbo V6. This was revealed by Cristiano Fiorio, head of global marketing communication and strategic projects for the brand, in an interview given to Asian and Australian media. “This partnership has just begun and in the next six to eight months we will work side by side with the Luna Rossa team to develop something truly special.”

The first concrete result of this collaboration should see the light in the first quarter of 2026. It will be a highly exclusive project, focused on performance and design, which will be followed by a second model scheduled for the second half of the year. All with the 2027 America’s Cup in sight, an event to which Alfa Romeo intends to connect through an iconic and celebratory product.

When talking about “very powerful” versions, it’s reasonable to imagine an evolution of the already high-performing Quadrifoglio, perhaps with a further increase in power or with technical and aesthetic refinement that further exalts its sporting soul.

Fiorio also specified that the work with Luna Rossa, led by Max Sirena, will focus on four fundamental pillars: design, lightness, performance and innovative materials. The project aims to create a series of cars that can combine Alfa Romeo’s sporting essence with the engineering excellence of the nautical world, giving life to an authentic, refined product consistent with the brand’s DNA. The objective is to develop an extreme version of the Quadrifoglio, capable of merging the aesthetics and technology of the two brands in a unique and distinctive interpretation of Italian sportiness.