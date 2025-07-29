Next Alfa Romeo Giulia imagined through stunning alternative sketches

It’s hard to believe, but it’s already been ten years since the introduction of the modern Alfa Romeo Giulia. The Italian brand’s iconic sports sedan was launched in 2015 and, since then, has represented one of the most authentic offerings for those seeking an alternative to classic German models like the BMW 3 Series or Mercedes C-Class.

The Giulia is known for its rear-wheel drive (or all-wheel drive) architecture, pure handling, and the spectacular Quadrifoglio variant powered by a Ferrari-inspired twin-turbo V6. Now, however, a radical change is on the horizon: Alfa Romeo is ready to turn the page and revolutionize the model.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia goes crossover: sports sedan era ends after 10 years

This has been discussed for some time, perhaps with more than a few tears in enthusiasts’ eyes. According to statements from the brand’s CEO, the next chapter of the Giulia will no longer be a classic four-door sedan, but rather a sporty crossover, closer in design to the future generation of the Stelvio. Initially, a complete transition to electric was considered, but new rumors suggest that a gasoline-powered version might continue to exist.

Such a drastic transformation couldn’t help but spark mixed reactions. Many enthusiasts believe that a crossover, however modern and trendy, cannot carry on the legacy of a pure sports sedan like the Giulia. Alfa Romeo should carefully observe how German manufacturers are moving and maintain a four-door model with lowered stance in the lineup, faithful to its sporting tradition.

The enthusiast community hasn’t stood idly by, and numerous unofficial interpretations of what the new Giulia could be have appeared online, imagined as an elegant and dynamic sedan, not as an SUV.

The latest proposal comes from outlaw sketches on Instagram. The envisioned car doesn’t come from digital renderings, but from artistic sketches showing a compact sports car with the classic Alfa grille, large air intakes on the bumper, a sculpted hood, and large concave wheels. If the Giulia’s future truly followed this direction, few would have complaints.