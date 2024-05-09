Will the 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia take inspiration from the Junior?

Anticipation is growing for the new 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia: its debut, expected by the end of 2026, will mark a key moment for the premium segment of the automotive market. The car, initially conceived as purely electric, could also include internal combustion engine versions, in response to the slowdown in the transition to zero-emission mobility. The introduction of heat engines would guarantee greater accessibility and a wider choice for customers, without compromising the technological innovation and high performance that have always distinguished the brand.

Here’s how the hybrid version of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 could be

Designer Dimas Ramadhan, known as Digimods Design, has recently released a render video hypothesizing the design of a hypothetical combustion-engined version of the new 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia. While purely a creative hypothesis, the render has generated great interest and appreciation among fans of the brand. Ramadhan’s proposed design reinterprets the Giulia’s iconic lines in a modern key, combining classic elements with futuristic details.

The aggressive front end, with the characteristic Alfa Romeo trilobe and sharp LED headlights, contrasts with a sleek and clean rear end, embellished with an aerodynamic diffuser and horizontal LED taillights. The interior, while not shown in detail, is imagined as a blend of luxury and technology, with premium materials and a state-of-the-art infotainment system. The proposed design offers an interesting starting point for reflecting on the possible aesthetic future of the Giulia.

The author of this render video was clearly inspired by the Alfa Romeo Junior compact SUV. The 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia will be based on the STLA Large platform and will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, in Italy, together with the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will debut on the market in 2025.

There will also be a fully electric top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio version that will have around 1,000 horsepower, as confirmed by brand CEO Jean Philippe Imparato. This car will be able to recharge in 18 minutes from 20 to 80 percent and will have a range of around 800 kilometers.