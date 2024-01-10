Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Lancia: 2024 will be an interesting year for many reasons

In 2024, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Lancia are set to take center stage in the automotive market with the debut of three significant models. The first to arrive will be the new Lancia Ypsilon, unveiled in February. Following in April, the new Alfa Romeo Milano compact SUV will be introduced, and in July, the new Fiat Panda will make its debut as a compact electric crossover with a squared design.

Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Lancia: all the 2024 highlights

These will undoubtedly be the most significant highlights for Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Lancia in 2024. However, throughout the year, the three automakers will also play leading roles for other reasons. They will unveil several important updates concerning their future. For Lancia, this includes confirmation of its return to the rally world with the Ypsilon, as recently announced. Another major update will involve the future Lancia Gamma, which might be teased ahead of its official 2026 market debut.

As for Alfa Romeo, besides the Milano’s debut, there could be exciting news about the future of the Tonale, which might get a fully electric version. There might also be a sneak peek at the new Giulia, set to debut next year. Moreover, confirmations are expected about the future arrivals of a new Alfetta, a new GTV, and a new Duetto.

Finally, regarding Fiat, alongside the Panda’s debut, we might get early insights about the new Fiat Multipla and probably its actual name reveal. We’ll likely learn how the new Panda will be named in South America and what short-term updates are planned for the 500 series. Lastly, it’s confirmed that the current Panda, renamed Pandina following the new generation’s arrival, will continue production for at least a couple more years. For Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Lancia, 2024 is shaping up to be a remarkably interesting year.