Alfa Romeo could surprise fans with a sports car based on the Dodge Charger

Despite CEO Santo Ficili‘s clear statement that Alfa Romeo will focus on SUVs and crossovers in the coming years to increase sales, it seems that Alfa Romeo hasn’t completely forgotten about sports cars. In an interview with Car Magazine, the company’s marketing director Cristiano Fiorio stated: “Anyone working in our automotive company will tell you that we would like to have another high-performance car in our range but at an affordable price.” However, Fiorio stated that the company needs to increase sales before focusing on “dreams.”

Alfa Romeo doesn’t rule out the arrival of a sports car based on the Dodge Charger

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona R/T

As Cristiano Fiorio explained, the brand currently needs to focus on balancing the books as it’s not a solid company like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. “We need to produce a new model every year, proving that we are capable of making it, making it profitable, reaching acceptable numbers for the investment made. Once we have achieved concrete results, we can dream.” The company must focus on flagship models like the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia before venturing into other adventures.

Only at that point can they think about models suitable for making the numerous passionate fans dream. Additionally, Fiorio also hinted that when a new sports car finally arrives, it might not be a two-seater. According to some rumors, the model could be based on the STLA Large platform, the same as the Dodge Charger, suggesting that it will be a coupe ready to compete with the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG CLE 53. A car reminiscent of the GTV, but only time will tell if this vision will materialize.

For the moment, therefore, Alfa Romeo will focus on launching more profitable models such as the new Stelvio, which we will see shortly, and the new Giulia.