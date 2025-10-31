Alfa Romeo could launch three models on the STLA Large platform: here’s what to expect

In recent months, Alfa Romeo’s future has become one of the most debated topics in the automotive world. The statements made by CEO Santo Ficili, claiming that large vehicles are not part of the brand’s DNA, surprised both fans and analysts. Adding to the uncertainty are reports from France suggesting that Antonio Filosa is considering a drastic reduction of the Biscione’s lineup, limiting it to just four models.

Alfa Romeo to launch three models on STLA Large platform, sources say

However, new information from internal Stellantis sources appears to completely change the picture. According to well-informed insiders, the same ones who previously correctly predicted the extension of Giulia and Stelvio production until late 2027, the Alfa Romeo models based on the STLA Large platform and built in Cassino, Italy, will actually be three, not two as previously thought.

In addition to the next generations of Stelvio and Giulia, there would therefore be a third, completely new model, about which nothing is known yet. All indications point to an SUV or crossover, although this would seem to contradict Ficili’s recent statements excluding plans for a 5-meter E-SUV primarily aimed at the North American market. It’s possible, instead, that this new model could be a more compact vehicle, designed to fill a middle-ground segment by taking advantage of the flexibility of the STLA Large platform, which can adapt to different sizes and configurations.

What remains to be seen is where this new Alfa Romeo will fit within the lineup, especially if the much-discussed E-SUV truly stays off the table. The situation is still fluid and not without contradictions, but with the presentation of Stellantis’ new industrial plan expected next year, more clarity should finally emerge about the brand’s direction, and about the identity of the mysterious third “Large” Alfa Romeo.