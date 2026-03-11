Alfa Romeo could bring new surprises beyond Giulia and Stelvio

The new Stelvio and Giulia remain the key pillars of Alfa Romeo’s future lineup, with both models expected to debut in 2028. Around these two vehicles, however, the broader picture is becoming increasingly complex and, in several respects, still somewhat undefined.

Alfa Romeo’s future lineup still full of question marks

Before that date, Alfa Romeo could introduce the successor to the Tonale. According to current rumors, the company plans a launch between late 2027 and 2028, with production expected at the Melfi plant on the STLA Medium platform. Reports describe a vehicle longer than 4.6 meters, featuring a more sporty and aerodynamic design than today’s Tonale. Some sources also suggest the possibility of a Quadrifoglio version at the top of the range, which would represent a notable development for this segment if confirmed.

The increased size of the future Tonale successor would also highlight a gap already present in Alfa Romeo’s lineup, the space between the Junior and the Tonale itself. Last year, rumors circulated about a new compact model measuring around 4.3 meters designed specifically to fill that gap. The project would likely take the form of a crossover, although many enthusiasts still hope for the return of the Giulietta or for a model capable of carrying forward its legacy in some way.

Another question concerns the second project linked to the BottegaFuoriserie program, developed in collaboration with Maserati. Alfa Romeo has not yet indicated which model the program could produce, but the most frequent rumors point toward a new Duetto or a GTV. A return to the E-segment appears far less likely, especially after comments made last year by CEO Santo Ficili.

Platform strategy adds another layer of uncertainty. In recent months, reports suggested the possibility of a third model based on the STLA Large platform to be produced at the Cassino plant. More recently, however, new rumors have emerged about a potential return of the Giorgio Evo platform for the next Stelvio and Giulia. If confirmed, such a shift would significantly reshape the technical foundation of Alfa Romeo’s future lineup.

The coming months should provide clearer indications about which of these projects will move forward and which will remain only on paper.