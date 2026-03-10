Alfa Romeo Junior just landed in North America’s backyard

Sixty thousand orders. And now Alfa Romeo is doubling down by taking the Junior into Mexico, the closest thing to the US market the brand has touched in this chapter of its story. If that sounds like a warm-up act for something bigger, you’re probably not wrong.

The Junior Hybrid arrives in Mexico as a compact SUV with enough Italian attitude to make the local competition visibly nervous. Visually, it doesn’t ask for your attention, it takes it. The muscular fenders, the chopped “coda tronca” tail, a deliberate nod to the legendary 1960s Giulia TZ, penned by the great Ercole Spada, and a stance that communicates exactly one thing. This thing was not designed by a committee trying to offend nobody.

Under the hood, Mexican buyers will find a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine paired with a hybrid system, producing a combined 145 HP. It’s not a number that sets the internet on fire, but paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, with sequential manual mode for when you feel like pretending you’re at Monza, it delivers the kind of fluid, responsive daily driving that most rivals in this segment only promise in their brochures.

Inside, the drama continues. Sabelt sport seats, premium materials throughout, and a 10.25-inch fully digital TFT instrument cluster shaped in Alfa’s iconic “telescope” design. It’s the kind of interior that makes you feel like the car respects you.

Mexico gets two hybrid variants at launch. Both share the same powertrain setup, differentiated in trim and equipment. Jesús Rodríguez, Stellantis Mexico’s Commercial VP and Alfa Romeo brand director in the country, called the Junior part of a broader brand strategy. One built around a solid dealer network and what he described as the best aftersales program of any premium brand in Mexico. The 60,000-plus orders suggest the market, at least, is willing to believe it.