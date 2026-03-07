Next Alfa Romeo Stelvio could change more than expected

The next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio will likely reach the market no earlier than 2028, but sources close to the brand say the project is far from stalled. Engineers continue to push development forward, and the ongoing revisions may go well beyond the powertrain changes that Alfa Romeo initially cited as the reason for the delay.

The silence around the model in recent months has fueled speculation that the new management team may also want to rethink parts of the design. Earlier leaked patents triggered rather mixed reactions, and Alfa Romeo may now look for a different balance that better reflects the brand’s heritage and the character of the current Stelvio.

Those same sources say new spy photos could appear between late 2026 and early 2027, showing prototypes that differ from the ones seen before. During the second half of 2026, Alfa Romeo should also clarify the platform, the powertrain lineup and the real timeline for the launch.

The Stelvio will play a crucial role in Alfa Romeo’s future strategy. After the brand decided not to return to the E-segment, the SUV will effectively become the flagship of the lineup, representing the top of Alfa Romeo’s range in design, technology and build quality. The future Giulia will share that responsibility, focusing on the brand’s sporting identity in global markets.

CEO Santo Ficili originally linked the delay to a strategic shift in the powertrain lineup. Alfa Romeo now wants to offer internal combustion engines alongside electric versions, while the initial plan focused only on fully electric variants. This change reflects the broader slowdown of the energy transition across Europe, a trend that has already pushed several Stellantis brands to adjust their strategies.

Alfa Romeo enters this phase after closing 2025 with more than 73,000 global registrations, a 20% increase year over year. The numbers show progress compared with previous years, but they still fall short of the volumes achieved by major competitors in the premium segment. Alfa Romeo will need strong new models to close that gap, and the next-generation Stelvio will likely become the brand’s most important test in the coming years.