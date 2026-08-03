Alfa Romeo concept imagines the grand tourer fans want to see on the road

Virtual automotive designer Abel Bahri has created an unofficial Alfa Romeo coupe that combines classic grand-touring proportions with a modern, muscular body. Published through his social media account, abel_design_, the digital project does not preview a production model. Instead, it explores the type of regular-production two-door sports car that has been missing from Alfa Romeo’s recent lineup.

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This is the Alfa Romeo grand tourer fans have been waiting for

Bahri builds the design around a long hood, a compact cabin positioned toward the rear and a short tail. A low roofline and broad track give the car a firmly planted stance, while taut surfaces add visual strength without covering the body in oversized aerodynamic elements. The overall shape recalls Alfa Romeo’s historic coupes through its proportions rather than direct imitation.

Dark green paint and large gold-finished wheels give the proposal a distinctly Italian performance character. A Quadrifoglio badge sits low on the front fender, suggesting that Bahri imagines the car as a high-performance flagship. However, the project includes no technical specifications, so the images provide no basis for assumptions about its engine, platform, horsepower or drivetrain.

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The roof descends quickly toward the compact rear section, where a small ducktail spoiler sharpens the silhouette without overwhelming it. Although the available images mainly reveal the car from the side, the design suggests a modern grand tourer with a more aggressive stance than a conventional luxury coupe.

Repeated horizontal graphics create the proposal’s most recognizable signature. Bahri applies the motif to the front lighting, the area above the front wheel arch, the rear pillar and the internal elements of the LED taillights. Repeating the same detail across separate areas gives the body a consistent visual identity and helps distinguish it from current Alfa Romeo models.

The project has circulated under the informal Biscione name, referring to the serpent featured in Alfa Romeo’s emblem. Its proportions may also invite comparisons with the GTV, 8C or Montreal, but Bahri does not present the design as a direct successor to any one of those models. The shape instead combines several familiar Alfa Romeo themes in an original proposal.

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Alfa Romeo does technically offer a two-door sports car through the 33 Stradale, but the company limited production to only 33 examples, all of which already have owners. The brand does not currently sell a regular-production coupe alongside the Giulia, Stelvio, Tonale and Junior.

Bahri’s study ultimately reflects continuing enthusiasm for a low, cab-rearward Alfa Romeo coupe rather than evidence of a future launch. It presents a coherent direction for such a model, but its independent origin and lack of mechanical details keep the proposal firmly in the digital world.