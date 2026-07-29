New Alfa Romeo Montreal fires up fans as the brand’s possible next limited-run special

The Montreal name has resurfaced through two very different scenarios: an independent render that imagines a modern grand touring coupe and rumors suggesting that Alfa Romeo could choose the historic model as Bottegafuoriserie’s second creation after the 33 Stradale. The brand has not confirmed any project, but the combination of these two developments has renewed interest in one of its most distinctive grand tourers.

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New Alfa Romeo Montreal render fuels rumors of a limited-production comeback

Images published by the Sezer Design Facebook page show a low, wide car with an exceptionally long hood and a cabin positioned far toward the rear. The dark gray body combines smooth surfaces with pronounced wheel arches, while its proportions resemble those of a front-engine coupe more than a modern mid-engine supercar.

At the front, a slim lighting strip incorporates Alfa Romeo’s signature shield grille. At the rear, a red light bar extends across nearly the entire width of the car. Large dark openings dominate the lower section of the bumper and give the rear view greater visual weight without relying on overly complex decorative elements.

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The clearest reference to the original Montreal appears behind the side windows, where the concept reinterprets the model’s distinctive slats with a more contemporary design. The cabin also follows a grand touring layout, with a horizontal dashboard, driver-focused instruments and a tall center console that clearly separates the two front seats.

The first Montreal originated as a concept for the 1967 World’s Fair in the Canadian city that later gave the car its name. Alfa Romeo commissioned Bertone to build the vehicle, while Marcello Gandini shaped its design. The concept received enough positive attention to persuade the automaker to develop a production version.

Alfa Romeo unveiled the production Montreal at the 1970 Geneva Motor Show. It used a 2.6-liter V8 derived from the company’s experience with the Tipo 33 and produced about 200 horsepower. Alfa Romeo built fewer than 4,000 examples, making the Montreal rare and highly desirable among collectors.

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Recent rumors now connect a possible revival of the name to Bottegafuoriserie, the program dedicated to the most exclusive vehicles from Stellantis’ Italian brands. After the 33 Stradale, an ultra-limited Montreal would allow Alfa Romeo to revisit another chapter of its history without adding the model to its mainstream lineup.

However, Alfa Romeo’s industrial priorities remain focused on the B- and C-segments, which the company considers essential to strengthening its European presence through models that use shared Stellantis platforms and technologies. Without an official announcement, the render does not preview an upcoming production car, while the Bottegafuoriserie rumors remain purely speculative.