Alfa Romeo: global commercial growth in the first half of 2025

South America saw growth of +63%, while North America navigates an evolving landscape. A relaunch is underway in India–Asia Pacific, with Junior being introduced in Japan and Australia and the brand set to make its debut in Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore. Junior, the new compact sports car, is available in 38 countries with more than 45,000 orders placed – 17% for the full electric version.

Alfa Romeo in H1 2025

In a constantly evolving landscape, Alfa Romeo continues to grow globally. In H1 2025, the brand recorded a 20% increase in registrations compared to the same period in 2024, confirming a positive trend in both volume and consolidation of market share. This performance reflects the strength of the line-up, further enhanced the new compact Junior, which reinforces the ability of Alfa Romeo to evolve while remaining faithful to its DNA, made up of Italian sportiness and know-how.

Santo Ficili, Alfa Romeo CEO: Alfa Romeo’s 115th anniversary is not just a commemoration, but rather an opportunity to celebrate the most authentic essence of the brand. Homogeneous growth has marked the first six months of the year, as a result of robust planning and a comprehensive commercial offering. With over 45,000 orders, Alfa Romeo Junior is the main driving force behind a line-up that, alongside the Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio, continues to embody the brand’s spirit in their respective segments. The focus is also on the future: we will soon be sharing a new vision for the brand, resulting from the passionate work of an extraordinary team. We want to seize new opportunities and face the challenges of a constantly evolving global scenario with determination. We will do so with our people, with the dealer network and with Alfisti fans from all over the world, strengthened by a unique identity and by the bold approach that has always been our hallmark.”

In Europe, registrations grew by 33.3% year-on-year, strengthening the brand’s presence and confirming a clear growth trend. The performance was driven by key markets, including France with an increase of +51% and Junior already leading its segment; in the United Kingdom, where registrations rose by 50%; Italy, with +35%; and finally, the Netherlands, with growth of 200%.

Alfa Romeo also accelerated in South America, with an increase of 63% compared to H1 2024, confirming the growing interest in the brand’s models in a region with high potential. In North America, registrations declined in changing market conditions that the brand is tackling with a targeted strategy and a proactive vision, to grasp new opportunities for growth.

In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, Alfa Romeo continues to strengthen its presence, recording a 34% year-on-year increase in registrations.

The India-Asia Pacific region continues to invest in strengthening its presence. In June, Junior made its debut in Japan, with the Australian launch imminent. The brand will soon launch in Malaysia and Taiwan, marking a new phase expansion in the region. Pending these developments, H1 performance was marked by a slight decline. In China, performance remains stable compared to 2024.

Junior has driven the growth of Alfa Romeo. In the few months since its launch in 38 countries, it has already surpassed 45,000 orders, 17% of which were for the full-electric version. Junior is available in the 280hp Elettrica Veloce, 156hp Elettrica and 145hp Ibrida versions. This comprehensive line up makes Junior the most versatile offering in its segment, successfully reinterpreting the brand’s spirit in a compact and accessible format.

The Tonale continues to play a strategic role in the Alfa Romeo portfolio, a benchmark in the premium C-SUV category thanks to its blend of sportiness, efficiency and advanced technology. Giulia and Stelvio also delivered positive results in H1, which continue to embody the essence of Alfa Romeo sportiness in their respective segments.

In H1 2025, Alfa Romeo has shown its ability to evolve within the market, leveraging its rich heritage of sportiness, Italian excellence and innovation. This has translated into global growth in registrations in the year in which the brand proudly celebrated the 115th anniversary of its foundation. A milestone achieved by a select few automakers around the world, experienced with the passion and sporting spirit that have been characteristics of the Biscione brand’s DNA since 1910.

Among the most iconic moments in this first half of the year was the dynamic testing of the new 33 Stradale at the Balocco Proving Ground, followed by launch of the commemorative book entitled Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, which made its debut at an exclusive event during FuoriConcorso 2025. Another standout event was the international gathering in Arese, which brought together thousands of fans and clubs from all over the world. The brand also announced two significant global partnerships: Luna Rossa, as it takes on the challenge of 38th America’s Cup, and Jasmine Paolini, tennis champion who takes on the role as Alfa Romeo Brand Ambassador.

[1] Data based on internal and third-party public sources