Alfa Romeo chooses the platform for its next-gen Giulia and Stelvio

The renewal of Alfa Romeo’s lineup will take longer than expected. The next generations of the Giulia and Stelvio, initially scheduled for 2026 and 2025, will now not arrive before the end of 2027, with production unlikely to begin before mid-2028, barring further delays.

Alfa Romeo confirms STLA Large for next Giulia and Stelvio

The main reason for this postponement is the brand’s decision to expand its lineup to include internal combustion versions, an option that was not originally planned. This choice required a revised technical and design approach, especially for the new Stelvio, which is now set to debut after the sedan. The styling updates, more significant than those seen in early patent images, will help differentiate it more clearly from the current model.

In recent months, there had been speculation that Alfa Romeo might follow a strategy similar to BMW, using two separate platforms: the Giorgio for combustion engines and the new STLA Large for electric models. However, CEO Santo Ficili firmly denied this possibility, clarifying that Giorgio will remain in use only until 2027 for the current Giulia and Stelvio, and until 2032 for Maserati models, but will not be used for the next generation.

The future Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will therefore be built exclusively on the STLA Large platform, designed to accommodate both electric and hybrid powertrains. The zero-emission variants will include a range extender and a high-performance version, while combustion models are expected to feature full hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and mild-hybrid systems, potentially including an electrified version of the Nettuno V6.

Although no official technical details have been released yet, the delay will give Alfa Romeo the opportunity to refine its offering and strike the right balance between tradition and innovation, consolidating its move toward a more premium, powerful, and sustainable lineup.