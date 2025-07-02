Alfa Romeo celebrates 115 years with two special editions of the Giulia

To celebrate 115 years of passion and sportiness, Alfa Romeo is paying tribute to its heritage in the Chinese market by launching two limited-edition versions of its iconic Giulia. The exclusive new models are called Giulia Speciale Tribute and Giulia Daytona Tribute, and will be available exclusively in China. Unfortunately.

The Giulia Speciale Tribute is based on the legendary Quadrifoglio, powered by the renowned and much-loved 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, delivering an impressive 520 horsepower. As expected from a Quadrifoglio, performance is outstanding, with a pure sports character. This special edition stands out with a vibrant yellow exterior, enhanced by glossy black and carbon fiber details, including the roof, creating an aggressive visual contrast. The design cues are inspired by the historic 33 Coupé Prototipo Speciale by Pininfarina, a symbol of a glorious era for the brand. It’s a car made for those who love driving, for those who seek authentic thrills through the curves, in true Alfa Romeo style.

The second exclusive model is the Giulia Daytona Tribute, less powerful but still captivating. It is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, delivering 280 horsepower. This version will be offered in five different colors, all inspired by the legendary 33/2 Daytona, one of Alfa Romeo’s historic racing masterpieces. The black roof remains a constant feature, as do the exclusive bodywork numbering and carbon fiber details.

The price for the special edition Giulia starts at around 353,000 yuan, equivalent to just over $48,500, with production strictly limited to just 5 units for this version. Pricing and production details for the Daytona Tribute have yet to be revealed. This double celebration reflects Alfa Romeo’s ambition to strengthen its presence in Asia by focusing on highly exclusive, collector-oriented models brimming with Italian charm.

The next-generation Giulia and Stelvio, built on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, are expected between late 2027 and 2028. These models will embrace hybrid and fully electric powertrains, following market trends, with an even stronger emphasis on SUVs and crossovers.