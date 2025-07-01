Alfa Romeo Giulia: what remains ten years after the debut of the iconic Quadrifoglio

Ten years have passed since that June 2015, exactly the 24th, when the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio was presented in world premiere at the renovated Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, Italy. A watershed moment for the Biscione, which decided to mark its return in grand style to the premium sports sedan segment with a car that was not just a new model, but an authentic declaration of identity.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: 10 years since the icon that changed everything

The Giulia (Quadrifoglio included) also represented a turning point from a technical standpoint. After years of production focused on front-wheel drive, Alfa Romeo chose to return to the world of rear-wheel drive, introducing the completely new modular Giorgio platform, designed to enhance driving pleasure. A choice that immediately won the hearts of enthusiasts. The sales figures from the first years speak clearly.

It’s especially the Quadrifoglio variant that left its mark. A 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine with 510 horsepower, featuring technology inspired by Ferrari expertise. True supercar performance, with 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.9 seconds and a Nürburgring lap time under 8 minutes, outclassing renowned rivals.

Aesthetically, the Giulia Quadrifoglio strikes with the perfect balance between aggressiveness and refinement. The front end with the iconic trilobo, sculpted air intakes, carbon fiber rear diffuser, and quad exhausts express pure sporting character. Added to this is a 50:50 weight distribution, a limited-slip rear differential, and refined suspension that guarantee top-tier driving dynamics in the category.

Today, in 2025, the Giulia Quadrifoglio remains an absolute icon of Alfa Romeo’s renaissance. After a restyling and exclusive versions like the GTA and GTAm, with prices still worthy of a collector’s beauty, the sports sedan continues to represent the best of the Italian brand: sporting tradition, cutting-edge technology, and timeless style.

The next generation, however, will see the arrival of a vehicle quite different from the sedan we know, and the platform will no longer be the beloved Giorgio but the STLA Large. Stellantis withdrew the Giulia Quadrifoglio from the US market last year, which is why it’s now only available on the used car market. However, the owner of one example refused an offer because it was considered ridiculously low.