Alfa Romeo C-SUV: new render previews its possible rear design

The future Alfa Romeo C-SUV should debut by the end of 2027 as a replacement for the Tonale, adopting larger dimensions and the STLA Medium platform. A new render by Simolude now imagines its rear design using the teaser released by the brand as a starting point.

The digital interpretation features a wide body with a compact-looking tail, crossed by slim lighting elements that converge toward the center of the liftgate. The sharply angled rear window, dark roof, and prominent spoiler give the vehicle a sportier appearance, while several carbon-fiber-style details add a more aggressive character than the current Tonale.

Alfa Romeo C-SUV rear design imagined in a new teaser-based render

The lower section pushes the design even further away from a conventional production version. A large diffuser and two prominent exhaust outlets suggest a possible high-performance configuration. These details do not confirm that Alfa Romeo plans a Quadrifoglio variant, but they show how the new SUV could look if the brand decided to develop a flagship version.

Alfa Romeo never offered the Tonale in Quadrifoglio form, although the future model could have the technical foundations needed to support a broader range. The company has not yet released any official information about such a version.

Reports describe a vehicle significantly different from Alfa Romeo’s current compact SUV. Its length should exceed 4.6 meters, increasing interior space and moving the model closer to a higher market segment. The new C-SUV could therefore play a broader role than the Tonale, targeting customers looking for greater practicality, technology, and versatility.

The STLA Medium architecture supports both electric and hybrid powertrains, giving Alfa Romeo more freedom to tailor the lineup to different markets. It also underpins several other Stellantis vehicles, although the Italian brand will need to give the model its own styling and dynamic character.

For now, the official Alfa Romeo teaser remains the only direct reference from the manufacturer. The proportions, shapes, and details shown in the render reflect the designer’s interpretation rather than confirmed features of the production model.

Further previews could emerge over the coming months as Alfa Romeo moves closer to the C-SUV’s expected presentation by the end of 2027.

The model should play an important role in Alfa Romeo’s future lineup alongside the planned successor to the Giulietta. That compact model is expected to arrive by 2030 and, according to current information, should use the new STLA One platform.