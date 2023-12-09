Alfa Romeo Brennero: more details could emerge soon after the name

Alfa Romeo Brennero is likely to be the name of the upcoming compact SUV from the renowned Italian automaker. As anticipated, the head of Alfa Romeo has kept his promise and unveiled the name of the new model in December. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed 100%, the recent teaser released leaves little room for doubt. In the meantime, a new rendering has emerged on the web, providing a glimpse of the potential design of this highly anticipated vehicle.

Exploring the expected design of the Alfa Romeo Brennero, due in the coming months

The render has been published by the Carscoops and envisions an angular grille with the iconic Alfa Romeo logo positioned on the hood, reminiscent of the legendary 33 Stradale. The grille will be relatively compact, with a central license plate located beneath the air intakes, similar to those seen on the Giulia.

The LED headlights will distinguish themselves from other models of the Italian brand, thanks to luminous bars integrated within dark clusters. Some details, such as the sculpted hood and black pillars, might evoke the Nissan Juke, a vehicle of similar dimensions. However, the distinctive Alfa Romeo elements, such as the stylish quadrant wheels, impart a sporty and typically Italian character to the design. At the rear of the Alfa Romeo Brennero, we expect to find a coupe-style rear window, with a protruding wing and a secondary spoiler positioned above two slender LED taillights. This model could share some design characteristics with the Fiat 600 and the Jeep Avenger, both produced at the same facility in Tychy, Poland.

Interiors will include the typical Stellantis hardware, complete with a customized digital display and dark-themed finishes. The Alfa Romeo Brennero will be the brand’s first vehicle to offer a fully electric version, featuring a 156-horsepower motor and a 400 km range. Furthermore, we expect a hybrid variant, with the possibility of a mild hybrid unit similar to the one used in the Fiat 600 Hybrid and the Jeep Avenger Hybrid. Alternatively, the Alfa Romeo model could opt for a high-power version akin to what’s offered in Peugeot and Opel’s twin models, providing superior performance.

However, the internal combustion versions of the Alfa Romeo Brennero will have a limited lifespan. Starting from 2027, the brand will focus exclusively on zero-emission vehicle production. As for the electric version, rumors suggest that a variant with a 240-horsepower motor might be available in the future. Another distinctive feature of this SUV will be its sporty setup, characterized by Alfa Romeo-specific suspension and steering, aimed at setting the model apart from its competitors within the Stellantis B-SUV range, highlighting its sporty character.

Alfa Romeo Brennero will represent the third SUV in the Alfa Romeo lineup, alongside the Stelvio and the Tonale. However, it’s likely to quickly become the best-selling model, significantly contributing to the expansion of Alfa Romeo’s market share, as it aims to establish itself as a premium brand within the Stellantis group.