Alfa Romeo: has the name of the new B-SUV been revealed?

Alfa Romeo is gearing up to launch its new B-SUV in 2024. This model represents a turning point for the brand, as it is a crucial component of its growth strategy and transition towards electrification. The new B-SUV will also be offered in a 100% electric version. Despite the car’s arrival next year, the Italian automaker had previously stated that it would unveil the name of the new vehicle in December 2023.

Alfa Romeo has shared some hints about the name of the new B-SUV: will it be called Brennero?

The automaker has indeed posted a teaser on social media containing geographical coordinates, prominently featuring Brennero. This has reignited speculation that the B-SUV might be named “Brennero”, despite previous denials by CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato. The teaser is accompanied by a phrase that says, “Maybe deep down we always knew,” suggesting the use of the name Brennero.

According to recent statements by the CEO of Alfa Romeo, the B-SUV will be positioned below the Tonale SUV in the brand’s lineup, providing a new competitive option in the compact SUV market. Additionally, with the upcoming models, the Italian automaker intends to perform well in important markets like the United States and China, achieving a significant market share.

The Alfa Romeo B-SUV will be closely related to the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600, with production planned in the Tychy factory in Poland. In terms of technical specifications, the electric model will feature a 115 kW (156 hp) motor powered by a 54 kWh battery, providing an estimated range of about 400 km. There will also be conventional versions, including a hybrid unit.

This B-SUV represents a significant pillar in Alfa Romeo’s electrification strategy as the brand plans to introduce a new model every year until 2029. The launch of the B-SUV not only strengthens Alfa Romeo’s position in the electric vehicle market but also marks an important step forward in the brand’s history, which has always been synonymous with excellence in design and performance.

Expectations are high, and the market eagerly awaits further details and confirmation regarding the name and final specifications of this new model.