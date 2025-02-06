Alfa Romeo begin 2025 with international recognition

For Alfa Romeo Junior and Tonale, 2025 began with multiple worldwide awards. This is the result of outstanding execution of design, technology, and innovation, as well as delivering an impeccable steering experience. Stellantis México: Alfa Romeo Junior y Tonale receives international recognition. Alfa Romeo Junior is named “Innovation of the Year 2025” by Quattroruote magazine. Alfa Romeo Tonale receives “Mejor Diseño 2025” award in Chile.

Alfa Romeo Junior: “Innovation of the Year 2025”

The readers of Quattroruote , a famous Italian magazine, have named Alfa Romeo Junior “Innovation of the Year 2025”, a prestigious award obtained by one of Italy’s leading trade magazines. The voting, carried out online by a passionate and enthusiastic audience, awarded the latest masterpiece of the Biscione brand with 16 percent of the preferences, surpassing the other 19 candidates selected by the magazine’s editorial staff as the greatest innovations of the past year.

Sporty at heart, compact in size and Italian style at first glance. The Junior also represents the new gateway to the Alfa Romeo world for all those who had hoping for brand regression to segment B, one of the most important in Italy and Europe. To play a leading role, Alfa Romeo offers the sportiest and most exciting-to-drive compact car in its class, the only one that can engage in conversation with Giulietta and Mito enthusiasts, as well as attract a new generation of fans of the Italian brand.

Available in two configurations, hybrid and electric, the new Junior joins the six other Alfa Romeo models that have won this competition: 147 (2001), MiTo (2009), Giulietta (2011), Giulia (2017), Stelvio (2018) and Tonale (2023).

Recall that 2025 opens with great satisfaction for Alfa Romeo.

And, after success in Europe and the Middle East, the Junior is set to debut in Japan and Australia, two strategic markets for Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: “Best Design 2025“

Alfa Romeo is excited to announce that the Tonale has won the prestigious Chilean “Mejor Diseño 2025” award (“Best Design 2025”) . Recently presented in South American countries and more than two years after its international launch, the Tonale continues to be appreciated for its distinctive design and powerful “Made in Italy” connotation.

The award’s judging criteria focus on design innovation and originality and reward the relationship between pure aesthetics and functionality. This year, the judging was composed of three experts in design and architecture: Ignacio Gana, an internationally renowned architect and sculptor; Víctor Villalobos, an architect specializing in bioclimatic architecture; and Germán Espinoza, an industrial designer trained at the Milan Polytechnic.

The juror granted the award to the Alfa Romeo Tonale for its ability to combine tradition and modernity, reinterpreting and updating canons of style that belong to the memorable history of the Italian brand. In addition, its design is also distinguished by its balanced proportions, aerodynamic functionality and aesthetic elegance.

Tonale, a product of the mastery of the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile in Turin, has become a symbol of style and refinement. This award is greater proof of Alfa Romeo’s excellence in creating cars that can excite with their best-in-class driving experience, as well as their unique and distinctive design.