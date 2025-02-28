Alfa Romeo at “Best Cars,” triple award

Alfa Romeo triumphs at “auto motor und sport Best Cars 2025” with a hat trick of victories from the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale models. More than 94,000 readers chose their favorites from a record number of 462 applicants in 13 contest categories

For the umpteenth time, Alfa Romeo’s appeal and quality have succeeded in winning over the German public. The prestigious “Best Cars” competition, organized by “auto motor und sport” magazine, saw the Italian brand win in three categories. This was a high-level result, confirming the appreciation for the design and technology of Alfa Romeo cars.

Best Car starring Alfa Romeo

Another hat trick for Alfa Romeo: like last year, the Italian brand is celebrating a triple victory in the “Best Cars” competition. For the eighth time, readers of “auto motor und sport” voted the Alfa Romeo Giulia first place in the “mid-range import” category. Stelvio and Tonale also received the coveted “best car” award in their respective categories.

The Stuttgart-based trade magazine “auto motor und sport” held its “Best Cars” competition for the 49th time. More than 94,000 readers chose their favorites from a record number of 462 applicants in 13 competition categories, including vehicle models of imported brands in their rankings. The official award ceremony will take place as part of the Port of Hamburg’s anniversary in May 2025.

Statements by Santo Ficili

“The result of the ‘Best Cars’ competition is further confirmation of the great enthusiasm of German car enthusiasts for Alfa Romeo’s innovative technology and unique design language. We are very proud of the eighth victory of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the renewed first places of the Alfa Romeo Tonale and the Stelvio SUV. I would like to thank the readers of ‘auto motor und sport’ for their great trust,” said Santo Ficili, Alfa Romeo CEO. The Alfa Romeo Giulia celebrated a clear victory in the “Midsize Import” category with a 23.8 percent vote share.

The Tonale C-segment SUV left all competitors behind in the import ranking of the competition category “Compact SUVs/Off-road vehicles.” And readers of “auto motor und sport” voted the Stelvio SUV the winner among imported models in the “Large SUVs/Off-road vehicles” category. The Best Cars Awards ceremony of “auto motor und sport” will take place on May 9, 2025 in the Hamburg Fish Auction Hall. The awards ceremony will take place at the opening of the 836th anniversary of the Port of Hamburg. Afterwards, the fish auction hall will be opened to the public and the award-winning vehicles will be presented.