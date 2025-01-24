Alfa Romeo and Maserati CEO plans brands’ resurgence in US market

Recently, Alfa Romeo and Maserati CEO Santo Ficili visited the United States where he met with dealers of both Stellantis brands. The CEO himself communicated this through his official LinkedIn profile.

Santo Ficili is in the United States to meet with Alfa Romeo and Maserati teams

Santo Ficili stated: “During my trip to the United States last week, I met with the Alfa Romeo and Maserati teams for strategic business reviews and alignment meetings. The new arrivals in both teams bring extensive experience, and their insights will be valuable in achieving growth and positioning objectives in this important market for both brands. Many thanks to the key dealers I met with: it was a pleasure to have such interesting discussions about how to build the future together in total alignment, in order to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers.”

As previously mentioned by Santo Ficili himself, Alfa Romeo and Maserati aim to increase sales in the United States after several very difficult years. In particular, we note that the company has plans for a specific model designed to perform well in the USA and specifically studied for this market.

We are referring to the future E-segment SUV, which doesn’t yet have an official name but will almost certainly be seen by the end of 2027. It will be a model just under 5 meters long with a very sporty and aerodynamic style, built on an extended version of the STLA Large platform, the same one we’ll see with the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia. The Alfa Romeo E-SUV is expected to be produced alongside the Dodge Durango at Stellantis’ Detroit facility.

Santo Ficili is thus preparing the ground for the comeback of Alfa Romeo and Maserati, which after a terrible 2024, aims to return to growth in this newly started 2025.