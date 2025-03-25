Alfa Romeo: a new sports car might be coming, but there’s a condition

In recent weeks, there has been much talk about a possible new supercar from the Biscione. The reason? The online publication of several patents showing a supercar in the style of the 33 Stradale. There were multiple hypotheses: people thought it might be a more “affordable” supercar, not as exclusive as the 33 Stradale. However, the car manufacturer wanted to clarify the matter: the patents were actually the first ones for the recent 33 Stradale. So does this mean a new supercar from the brand will never happen? It’s not certain.

Alfa Romeo: will a new production sports car ever arrive?

Certainly, at the moment, the car manufacturer is very busy. The schedule, after the recent launch of the Junior, includes the new generation of Stelvio, expected for 2025, and Giulia, which will debut in 2026. In 2027, the Biscione should return to the E segment with the SUV E-Jet, which will position itself halfway between an SUV and a sedan. Many enthusiasts, therefore, are wondering if there is still room for a true sports car in the brand’s future.

Cristiano Fiorio, Alfa Romeo’s marketing manager, addressed this topic in an interview with Auto Express, revealing that the return of a sports car is possible. However, the brand must first prove it can sell “classic” models in significant volumes. Only afterward could the introduction of a successor to the 4C, retired in 2019, be considered.

“Anyone at Alfa Romeo would love a high-performance car,” Fiorio stated. “But before chasing dreams, we need to bring the brand back to an adequate level. We don’t have the resources of Audi, Mercedes, or Porsche, considering our volumes. In recent years, we have been committed to reestablishing the brand’s solidity in terms of results.”

“If we want to fulfill our desires, those of the fans and customers, we must generate profits. A brand that doesn’t make profits cannot sustain its future, and Alfa Romeo has always struggled to keep its promises. We need to build credibility, launching one model per year and proving we can make it profitable. Once we establish this path, we can start dreaming.”

Mario Lamagna, Alfa Romeo‘s product manager, also confirmed this vision: “With a solid portfolio, you can do very interesting things. We see a bright future for Alfa Romeo. We are a 100% sporting brand, so we continue our journey without rushing to avoid missing other market opportunities.” Finally, he didn’t rule out that a potential sports car could have an accessible price and not necessarily be only electric.