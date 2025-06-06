Alfa Romeo: a new chapter in the brand’s history will be unveiled on June 10

Several hypotheses are circulating. One of the most credited concerns the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. It is also not ruled out that the event could be the occasion for the presentation of the brand’s new industrial plan

Alfa Romeo announces major event for June 10

Alfa Romeo has announced a crucial event in its history. Next June 10, the brand’s two key figures, Santo Ficili (CEO) and Cristiano Fiorio (Head of Marketing, Communication and Strategic Projects), will be the protagonists of a digital press event. The goal? To unveil a bold new chapter that will mark the path of the Biscione automaker.

This revelation promises to add a significant piece to Alfa Romeo’s already rich tradition, opening new vistas for the brand’s future.

Alfa Romeo is about to write a bold new page in its history. Anticipation is palpable for the event titled “Where Passion Flows, Change Begins. A bold new chapter is on the way,” which promises to unveil important news for the brand.

At the moment, specific details are shrouded in mystery, but several hypotheses are circulating. One of the most popular involves the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Although it was originally scheduled to be unveiled this summer, some difficulties in the integration of the thermal engines may have postponed the launch to late this year or early next. However, the possibility of a preview or debut of the electric version of the Stelvio, which is reportedly ready, is strong.

Nor is it ruled out that the event could be the occasion for the presentation of the brand’s new industrial plan, on which new CEO Santo Ficili has been working for some time. It is plausible that the press conference could offer space for both scenarios: a preview of the Stelvio and significant updates on the future plans of the Stellantis premium brand. So attention remains high on this appointment that promises to be crucial for Alfa Romeo’s future.

We will soon have more certainty about Alfa Romeo’s next moves. The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will mark only the beginning of a series of significant launches planned for the coming years, barring any strategic changes.

After the Stelvio, attention will shift to the new Giulia, expected in 2026. This will be followed in 2027 by the arrival of an all-new E-segment model, while the heir to the Tonale is speculated for 2028. Finally, rumors are circulating of an additional model destined to fit between the Junior and the Tonale within the Biscione range, although at the moment these are still pure rumors.

We await official communications to delineate precisely Alfa Romeo’s future roadmap.