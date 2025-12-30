Alfa Romeo: a beast like this could make waves in America

Alfa Romeo is preparing to expand its lineup over the coming years, with the goal of establishing itself as Stellantis’ only global premium brand. The new CEO, Antonio Filosa, is expected to confirm the central role of the Biscione in the group’s upcoming industrial plan, paving the way for several highly anticipated debuts.

An extreme Alfa Romeo off-roader imagined as the brand prepares new models

Among the most important launches are the next generations of the Stelvio and Giulia, scheduled between 2027 and 2028, along with the successor to the Tonale. Unlike the Stelvio and Giulia, which will be built on the STLA Large platform, the new Tonale will use the STLA Medium architecture. Recent rumors also point to an additional compact model, positioned between the entry-level Junior and the future Tonale, which is expected to grow beyond 4.6 meters in length.

At the same time, the internet continues to fuel dreams and speculation. In recent days, a render shared by digital designer Bruno Callegarin has drawn significant attention, imagining an extreme off-road Alfa Romeo. The images depict a vehicle designed for uncompromising off-road capability, ready to tackle any terrain without hesitation.

A model like this could attract strong interest in the United States, a market where extreme off-road vehicles enjoy considerable popularity. Despite Alfa Romeo’s long-standing challenges in the U.S., such a bold proposal could represent an effective way to break through.

However, a project of this kind is unlikely to become reality. Several factors work against it. An ultra-specialized off-road vehicle would have limited appeal outside North America, while Alfa Romeo’s strategy focuses on models that can succeed across all major global premium markets. Moreover, such a vehicle would sit far from the brand’s current identity, which emphasizes elegance, sportiness, and driving pleasure within an accessible luxury framework.

Even so, the render remains fascinating and highlights the strong appeal Alfa Romeo continues to hold among designers and enthusiasts alike. As the brand’s future plans are expected to become clearer within the next six months, these visions continue to fuel debate about what the Biscione might have in store.