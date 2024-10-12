Additional Stellantis criticism for Belvidere plant came from Senator Sanders and UAW

More criticism of Stellantis from a U.S. senator. The Stellantis plant in Belvidere has been causing quite a stir for some months now. We have spoken on several occasions about the UAW Union and its many attempts to convince Stellantis to reopen the facility. The automotive group, in spite of everything, has yet to confirm anything, and in this regard came new criticism from Senator Sanders.

Bernie Sanders vs. Stellantis

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) recently stopped by the Belvidere plant. The senator also sided firmly with United Auto Workers members in their famous fight against Stellantis to reopen the assembly. Both of them, say the auto group Stellantis has not kept its promise concerning the restoration of the plant due to reasons of “corporate greed” .

Senator Sander made some statements in front of about 300 people in the UAW hall, saying that what is being advocated for Belvidere is not that complicated, and furthermore, it is supported by the majority of the people of the United States. Sanders added that it is now necessary to stop the now too high level of corporate greed. In addition, all those who were present at the event where Sanders left his statements say that the longer the Belvidere plant remains closed, the worse it will be for the United States.

Sander blames Stellantis’ priorities

Senator Sanders also said that in his opinion, the main reason Stellantis would not yet consider reopening the Belvidere assembly is because the company would not be managing priorities as well as it could. Sanders also clarified numerical issues, talking about the fact that Stellantis made about $6 billion in profits in the first half of the current year alone. At the same time, however, the company spent $8 billion of that on share buybacks and dividends, also from the current year.

Therefore, Sanders believes that a real economic reason blocking the reopening by Stellantis, is not true. Indeed, the company can even afford to lay off again. Part of the message that was delivered by Sanders to union members, along with the one made by UAW President Shawn Fain, is that the Belvidere plant, could be closed for a long time to come if Donald Trump makes his return to the White House. In this very regard, the senator argued that in the coming weeks, it will be crucial to work together to make sure that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are elected.

Even within the union itself, there are mixed minds, as supporters of Donald Trump, do not believe the claim that says the former president is bad for the auto industry.

Belvidere, from Hub Mopar to closed plant

Last year, the Stellantis automotive group had set its sights on the Belvidere plant, which was even to become a consolidated Mopar hub starting right from this year. In addition, Stellantis had also confirmed that stamping operations and the assembly of a medium-sized truck were also to take place within the plant

All very positive intentions, but as we can also see from these latest events, the Belvidere plant remains closed, with no real date to confirm its reopening. We therefore have only to wait for new events in the coming weeks.