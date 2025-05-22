Abarth may return to endothermic engines

Fiat and Abarth CEO Olivier François considers a return to the endothermic for future models, such as the Abarth 600, to revive sales and meet enthusiasts’ demands.

The news had been circulating for a while via web rumors and now finds confirmation in the words of Olivier François, CEO of Fiat and Abarth. The Scorpion brand is indeed seriously considering a return to internal combustion engines for its future sports cars. A decision that marks a reversal of the “all-electric” strategy undertaken with models such as the 500e and 600e.

Abarth rethinks endothermics: a return to basics for small sports cars?

This possibility, which echoes a growing trend in the current automotive scene, responds to the desire of many fans of the brand who had greeted the ecological turn with some perplexity. The appeal of traditional powertrains, capable of delivering those driving sensations so beloved by Abarth aficionados, could thus materialize, opening up new prospects for the future of the iconic sports car.

An innovative direction is emerging in today’s automotive industry: Abarth is considering a return to internal combustion engines for its nimble sports cars. This change would mark a significant turnaround, eagerly awaited by the brand’s enthusiasts who had not enthusiastically welcomed the switch to electric, evidenced by the 500e and 600e models.

The opinion of CEO Olivier François

Olivier François, CEO of Fiat and Abarth, expressed the need to explore this option during the press presentation of the new Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid. The goal is to revitalize sales figures, which have been declining in recent times. Although François did not provide details on timing or specifics, he confirmed that in-depth evaluations are underway. This consideration could redefine expectations for a brand that perhaps has little in common with the electric world.

Currently, the Abarth range includes two exclusively electric models: the 500e, with 155 horsepower and a starting price of 37,950 euros ( about US$42,850.61 ) and the 600e, which delivers up to 281 horsepower and starts at 42,950 euros (about US$48,506.41) . Both models are derived from their respective Fiat-branded variants. Future Abarths could therefore include hybrid variants with internal combustion engines.

The focus is on future Abarth variants, particularly the 600 and 500 models. For the Abarth 600, engineers could take advantage of the current Fiat 600’s endothermic engines. This would allow a significant increase in power, potentially up to 200 horsepower, through appropriate modifications.

The situation is different for the Abarth 500. Since the starting point is the Fiat 500 Electric, the Turin-based manufacturer initially offered only the battery-powered version. The introduction of the 500 Hybrid with a 71-horsepower engine is planned for this year. For the Abarth 500, the question then arises of how to intervene to increase its power output: it may require targeted intervention on the existing powertrain’s cavalry, or even its complete replacement.

Based on these considerations, it is more likely that we will mainly see the Abarth 600 equipped with a conventional heat engine on the market.