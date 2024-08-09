Abarth 600e ready for debut: it will be the most powerful ever from the brand

After the Abarth 500e, which didn’t achieve great success in the market, the car manufacturer is preparing for the debut of its second electric car. The new Abarth 600e Scorpionissima, based on the electric version of the Fiat 600, has already been shown in some images in the past. According to Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat, the brand’s second electric model should be available for test drives starting from November, so the official presentation shouldn’t be far off.

Abarth 600e Scorpionissima: official presentation of the brand’s second electric vehicle coming soon

For the new Abarth 600e, the car manufacturer has collaborated with Stellantis Motorsport, which led to the development of the Perfo-eCMP platform, an evolution of the eCMP. The setup of the electric B-SUV has been revised, as well as the suspensions and the braking system, which will have larger discs and greater wear resistance, and will feature specially designed tires thanks to Stellantis Motorsport’s experience in Formula E.

The design of the Abarth 600e will be more aggressive than the Fiat 600e, as it will adopt new bumpers, new 20-inch alloy wheels, specially designed side skirts, and a large rear spoiler. The same approach has been used for the interiors, which will feature racing seats and a sports steering wheel.

Regarding the powertrain, it was previously said that it would have the same 240 HP electric motor as the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and Lancia Ypsilon HF. However, the power of the Junior Veloce was subsequently increased to 280 HP, so the Abarth’s B-SUV could also offer increased power. The drive will be front-wheel drive and the battery should remain at 54 kWh. For an aggressive sound, the Sound Generator will not be missing, which will try to reproduce the sound of Abarth’s much-loved combustion engines. At launch, the special Scorpionissima version will be available, which will be produced in 1,949 units, a number referring to the year the Abarth brand was born.