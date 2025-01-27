A tribute to ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’, 1970s General Lee Dodge Charger

Hazzard, which is most likely one of America’s most famous counties, gave us one of the most adrenaline-pumping TV shows ever. Behind the wheel of the legendary General Lee, cousins Bo and Luke defy the laws of physics and common sense, constantly pursued by Sheriff Rosco and his boss Boss Hogg. A truly incredible mix of action, comedy and passion for cars that has captivated generations of viewers

Duke Cousins’ General Lee

On January 26, 1979, American television became rich with a new series that would soon captivate local audiences and beyond, namely The Dukes of Hazzard. This show, a great staging of action, comedy, and adventure, introduced us to cousins Bo and Luke, two young rebels living in the quiet, but not too quiet, county of Hazzard. Aboard their legendary Dodge Charger, nicknamed “General Lee,” the two defy the local authorities, running away virtually every day, embodied by the corrupt Boss Hogg and the bumbling Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane, always ready to get in their way.

The pilot episode, “One Armed Bandits,” immediately introduced us to the show’s unique atmosphere: breathtaking chases, well-rounded shenanigans and a dash of romance thanks to the beautiful cousin Daisy. The series, which lasted seven seasons, has made its way into the hearts of viewers of all ages, becoming a true cultural phenomenon. The Dukes, with their likability and rebellious spirit, have become true heroes to many, representing the values of family, friendship and freedom.

One of the world’s most famous Dodge Chargers

No discussion of the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ series can ignore the iconic General Lee. The orange Dodge Charger, with its never-failing Confederate flag and the number ’01,’ has become more than just a vehicle. Its powerful V8 engine, distinctive horn and noteworthy stunts have made it a symbol of the show, helping to make it a cult hit. The General Lee’s legacy transcends the small screen. In fact, for American car enthusiasts, it represents the pinnacle of the muscle car era. The series propelled the Charger into the public imagination, making it entirely a dream car for entire generations.

The impact of “The Dukes of Hazzard” on the passion for Mopar cars has been nothing short of gigantic. At a time when the energy crisis was overshadowing muscle cars, the series put powerful, rugged Dodges back in the spotlight, particularly with the iconic General Lee. This strengthened the link between Dodge and automotive history. Even today, enthusiasm for “The Dukes of Hazzard” and its influence on car culture remains as alive as ever.

Restoring a Dodge Charger like the General Lee is a project that is especially coveted by collectors, and the car is always featured in Mopar-dedicated events. Forty-six years after it first aired, “The Dukes of Hazzard” continues to be beloved by fans and car lovers alike. It is a symbol of fun, freedom and power, a reminder of how a television series could leave such a lasting imprint on the world of muscle cars. Then again, how could we forget all the magnificent scenes they gave us, climbing into their Dodge exclusively through the windows?