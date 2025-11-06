A Toyota Supra A80 so perfect it never left the garage

Among each Toyota Supra A80 generation, where “original” typically means “pre-modded”, a true unicorn has emerged. This is not just any Supra. It’s a 1998 Supra Turbo that ticks every single, highly coveted box for the collector market.

It features the mandatory 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six 2JZ-GTE engine (ditching the naturally aspirated peasant version). It boasts the rare manual transmission, it rolled off the line in the final year of production, and most importantly, it has remained utterly unmodified.

This pristine example, destined for Mecum Auctions’ Kissimmee sale on January 10th, guarantees to generate a bidding war among those wealthy enough to suffer from profound 1990s JDM nostalgia. Purchased new in Florida in August 1998, this car is exactly as the factory intended. It sports a pristine Super White finish over its original chrome-finished five-spoke alloy wheels. The odometer reads a low 6,100 miles, meaning this piece of performance history has barely completed its break-in period over 27 years.

While the documentation regarding its cryogenic preservation remains mysterious, its immaculate appearance suggests it has spent the majority of the last three decades confined to a climate-controlled chamber. The paint is flawless, and the interior looks factory-fresh. Mecum even had to point out, with a hint of collective sigh, that the removable targa roof has, tragically, never even been taken off.

Under the hood lies the fabled 2JZ-GTE, a powerplant that cemented the Supra’s reputation for durability and tuneability. Stock output was a highly respectable 321 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque, delivered through that sought-after six-speed manual gearbox to the rear wheels. This configuration allowed the car to achieve a 0–60 mph sprint in roughly 4.9 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

Despite a cooling collector car market since its peak around 2022, similar low-mileage Supras from this vintage have previously commanded bids north of $200,000. It would be genuinely surprising if the bidding on this perfect relic doesn’t soar past the $150,000 mark. After all, you’re not just buying a car; you’re buying a fantasy that almost nobody ever actually drove.