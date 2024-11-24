Dino 246 GT: a Ferrari specimen without the Prancing Horse goes to auction

It’s not extremely rare to come across a specimen of this car at auction, but when a Dino 246 GT presents itself to tempt potential buyers, it always makes news. Therefore, it’s no surprise there’s interest in the vehicle that Mecum Auctions will offer to potential buyers on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at their Kissimmee, Florida sale. This is the one with chassis number 03572. It dates back to 1972 when it left the Ferrari factory.

A 1972 Dino 246 GT goes to auction: here are its characteristics

The supercar in question comes from a collection it has enriched for years. From the photos, its condition appears excellent, but for purchases of this kind, one can’t rely on visual impressions alone: all necessary due diligence must be done, counting on the cooperation of the staff from such a prestigious auction house. The mileage accumulated over time is low, at only 42,000 miles. It’s evident that it has been used very little over the years, to be enjoyed more during special moments.

The bodywork of this Dino 246 GT is painted in light red and combines well with the black interior chosen by the initial client. This is, without a shadow of doubt, one of the most beautiful Ferraris ever, even though it doesn’t carry the Prancing Horse logo on its hood. To say it’s a work of art is an understatement.

Completed on March 21, 1972, the Dino 246 GT we’re discussing was delivered new to Chinetti-Garthwaite Imports of Paoli, Pennsylvania. In recent times, it underwent a restoration, completed in 2018. Now it’s ready to provide thrilling moments to whoever writes the purchase check.

There are currently no expert estimates available, but it doesn’t take much to understand that the hammer price will be in the order of several hundred thousand dollars. The model is certainly not accessible to ordinary mortals. The equipment of the auctioned specimen includes electric windows and air conditioning.

This Ferrari without the Prancing Horse is a strong temptation for those who can afford such shopping, not only for its historical value and splendid forms. The mechanics also provide excellent emotional range. The Dino 246 GT, although less exciting than its open-top sister, enchants both standing still and in motion. Among its strengths is excellent handling, but the entire package shines.

As mentioned on another occasion, this is where Enzo Ferrari debuted the rear engine on a road car with his DNA. The choice of a different logo also served to temper the risks associated with this choice and a different, lower market positioning compared to its “sisters.” Under the hood pulses a 2.4-liter V6 engine, which delivers 195 horsepower, sonorously dispensed to the pleasure of those on board and those witnessing its passage, even from a great distance.

The power reaches the ground through a 5-speed manual transmission, with the characteristic metal selection gate that so excites enthusiasts. The performance figures were remarkable for its historical period, especially in relation to the model’s displacement, which wasn’t excessively high. The Dino 246 GT accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds and can reach a maximum speed of 235 km/h.