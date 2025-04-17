A thermal Dodge Charger mule with V8 Hemi sound | Video

The market introduction of the Dodge Charger Daytona EV, the all-electric version of the famous American muscle car, has not been as successful as hoped among enthusiasts. As discussed on other occasions, depriving a muscle car of its traditional internal combustion engine is perceived by many as a loss of its deeper essence. The disappointing sales results of the electric model, resulting in high unsold stock, have led top management to reconsider future strategy.

Future forecast for the Charger

On the not-too-distant time horizon, an endothermic version of the Charger, called the SixPack, is expected to be introduced, with the aim of trying to win back the favor of the more traditionally-minded customers. This variant will be equipped with a high-performance 6-cylinder engine featuring advanced technological solutions. Although this option is an improvement over the purely electric engine, it may not match the charisma and charm of the classic V8 engine.

Recently, a video posted on the YouTube channel TK’s Garage caught everyone’s attention, showing an unusual prototype of the Dodge Charger Daytona spotted in Arizona, USA. This example features the SixPack logo, which should identify models equipped with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane six-cylinder engine. However, scrolling through the video, for a brief moment the unmistakable sound of an eight-cylinder engine is clearly audible.

Prominent features that emerge from the video

In the brief leaked audio clip, the notes emitted when the engine starts unmistakably recall the deep, powerful tone of an eight-cylinder. However, no official confirmation of this has come from Dodge. The only certainty at the moment is the imminent arrival of versions equipped with a twin-turbocharged inline-six engine, declined in two power levels: 420 and 550 horsepower.

In terms of aesthetics, the internal combustion variant differs from the already announced Daytona EV mainly by a revised design of the front hood and front end. This change is necessary to accommodate the new powertrain, something not initially planned when top management had opted for a total electrification strategy. But as we all know, market movements at the moment do not allow much for manufacturers to take a single direction without first evaluating all factors, one of them being consumer delight.

Uncertain future for Charger equipment

Considering the prototype nature of the spotted vehicle, every scenario remains open and no hypothesis can be categorically ruled out. Some observers speculate that a V8 engine may indeed be concealed under the front hood of this mule. The question then arises: will we see the launch of a version with this engine architecture in the future, alongside the electric and V6 variants? Or, will the American manufacturer’s engineers to replicate a sound timbre similar to that of an eight-cylinder engine?

At the moment, providing a definitive answer is very complex, partly because the sound heard in the video appears disassociated from the images. The authenticity of the perceived rumble cannot even be guaranteed with certainty. Only time will reveal Dodge’s real intentions and clarify the motoring future of its iconic muscle car, so we remain waiting for more confirmation.