2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia: the possible design of the highly anticipated new model

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is undoubtedly among the most anticipated cars in the global automotive industry, ready to mark a declared new era for the celebrated Italian brand. Its debut is scheduled for spring 2026, about a year after the new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: here’s how it could change with the new generation coming in 2026

Both vehicles from the Italian brand will be produced at the Cassino plant in Italy and will represent Stellantis group’s first European cars to utilize the new STLA Large platform, which made its debut in the United States with the new Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S.

In terms of design, the future Alfa Romeo Giulia promises to be a true revolution. According to statements from former Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato and design chief Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, the model will feature an even more sporty and aerodynamic style, inspired by the legendary “truncated tail,” a distinctive element that recalls some of the most iconic Alfa Romeo vehicles of the past.

To get an idea of how this D-segment sedan might appear, it’s truly interesting to look at this render created by designer Alessandro Capriotti, known in the digital world as capriotti_cardesign. After all, dreaming costs nothing.

This graphic interpretation of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia has received numerous positive responses, especially from those who have seen the first official images in preview: it seems that Capriotti’s work captures the new stylistic spirit of the model with great accuracy. From a technical standpoint, the next generation Giulia is expected to be fully electric, confirming the brand’s ambitious green transition.

Among the planned versions, there will be at least one EREV variant with a range extender, capable of offering a range exceeding 1,000 km. Although some speculation suggests the possible presence of a hybrid model, there are currently no official confirmations in this regard for the new Giulia. The new Alfa Romeo promises to combine high performance, innovative design, and cutting-edge technologies to further enhance the brand’s reputation in the premium segment. An opportunity that the brand can and must consider unmissable.