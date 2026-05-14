A RAV4 pickup? Toyota finally notices the compact truck goldmine

While Hyundai’s designer-friendly experiment languishes in the shadows, the Ford Maverick continues to treat the compact unibody segment like its personal playground. Meanwhile, over at Toyota, the giant seems to be waking up from a very long, very profitable nap.

For years, we’ve heard whispers of a compact pickup, and for years, Toyota has responded with the corporate silence. But the ice is finally cracking. CEO Ted Ogawa recently admitted that a RAV4-based pickup is a massive opportunity, noting that dealers are essentially banging on the doors of the Plano headquarters demanding the vehicle “today or tomorrow”. His response? “It takes time”. Classic Toyota.

If, and it’s a big “if” considering Toyota’s love for methodical deliberation, this truck hits the pavement, the RAV4 is the only logical DNA donor. It’s a sales juggernaut in its own right, and the TNGA-K architecture is basically a Lego set for engineers. To avoid the “Copy-Paste” failure Hyundai committed by giving the Santa Cruz the exact same face as the Tucson, Toyota would be wise to look at its own backyard. Imagine a compact truck with the rugged, boxy aesthetics of the Woodland Edition or a “shrunken-down” Tacoma vibe.

Technically, the potential is mouth-watering. We are looking at a likely 2.5-liter HEV setup pushing 236 HP with AWD as the bread-and-butter offering. But the real headline-grabber would be the plug-in hybrid variant, leveraging the next-gen PHEV tech to deliver a staggering 324 HP. A Toyota compact pickup truck is not just a utility vehicle; that’s a compact rocket with a bed.

Of course, for the fleet buyers, a basic internal combustion engine would likely serve as the entry-level price leader. Toyota has the tools, the platform, and the screaming demand. Now we just have to wait for them to decide that “tomorrow” has finally arrived.