A new-look Ferrari 812 Competizione from the Tailor Made

The Ferrari 812 Competizione, an icon of power and style, lends itself to unique color interpretations thanks to the Tailor Made program. Although the classic red and yellow hues enhance its sporty and muscular soul, some customers prefer a more restrained and elegant approach.

Ferrari 812 Competizione Bianco Azzurrato Tailor Made

Maranello’s Tailor Made department, known for its craftsmanship, makes it possible to create custom liveries that reflect each customer’s individual taste. An emblematic example is the 812 Competizione, the star of a certain presence here as can be seen in the photos, featuring a refined color scheme.

In fact, the bodywork has been painted in an exclusive Bianco Azzurrato, embellished with a Bianco King longitudinal stripe and racing roundels that recall the Cavallino Rampante tradition. The result is a car that combines sportiness and elegance in perfect balance.

Not all Ferrari customers want distinctive colors that maximize the visual exuberance of the model. Some prefer more subdued shades that lend an aura of discretion without sacrificing uniqueness. To meet these needs, Maranello’s Tailor Made department offers an exclusive customization service, allowing customers to create custom paint jobs that reflect their personal style.

To complement the changes made through the customization program dedicated to its customers, the brand has included silver Alcantara details and technical fabric inserts. These interior elements further elevate the uniqueness of the interior, offering a touch of superior exclusivity. The chromatic harmony with the car’s exterior is impeccable, the result of the skill and professionalism that distinguish the Ferrari team.

The Ferrari 812 Competizione’ engine

The renowned team of experts in the “Tailor Made” department dedicated themselves to taking care of every aesthetic detail and translating the customer’s specifications, without making any changes to the original mechanics of the Ferrari 812 Competizione. This choice reflects the desire to preserve the integrity and stock performance of this iconic car, focusing exclusively on tailor-made customization.

The Ferrari 812 Competizione represents excellence in the supercar scene, a car that has already earned a place in automotive history. This limited series, with its fascinating design and extraordinary performance, embodies the passion and innovation that have always distinguished the Ferrari brand.

The powerplant is capable of delivering an impressive 830 maximum horsepower at 9250 rpm, translated to 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 2.85 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in 7.5 seconds. Top speed exceeds 340 km/h, but perhaps the most telling figure is the lap time recorded on the Fiorano track: 1’20”, which is just 3 tenths of a second slower than the legendary Ferrari LaFerrari.