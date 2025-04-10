A new 2020 Dodge Journey bought in 2025 from a dealer showroom

This is not a new model coming out, but the Dodge Journey model, the traditional 2020 model, but new just off a showroom floor. Of course, news that has the unbelievable, but someone actually purchased a brand-new Dodge Journey

A brand new 2020 Dodge Journey is purchased from a dealer in 2025

As written by Mopar Insiders who have investigated and seen from other sources around the web, this is not a second-hand model, perhaps with low miles, nor is it a certified vehicle. But precisely we are talking about a completely new 2020 Dodge Journey, just coming out of a showroom in the first quarter of this 2025.

But still in reality there is not so much to be surprised, because again a recent survey by Mopar Insiders done on the Cars.com portal revealed an incredible reality. That is, as many as seven “new” Dodge Journeys are still found to be available at various dealerships nationwide. These include two 2017, two 2018, and three 2019 models. The composition of these surviving examples sees the prevalence of the SE Value trim (three units), joined by an SXT version and three Crossroad models.

So, despite the discontinuation of production in 2020, some examples of the Dodge Journey that marked an era continue to populate dealer forecourts with great surprise.