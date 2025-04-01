Dodge: first place in the 2025 JD Power Mexico Sales Satisfaction Index study

The Dodge brand, part of the Stellantis group, ranked first among volume brands in the 2025 Mexico Sales Satisfaction Index study conducted by JD Power Mexico. “This recognition for the Dodge brand is further proof of our customers’ satisfaction, thanks to our compelling product offering and excellent service. Today we have a completely renewed range and we are participating in strategic and highly relevant segments for the industry. Therefore, this year we will continue to introduce new products that attract consumers of the American brand,” said Rafael Paz, Director of the American brand of Stellantis in Mexico.

According to JD Power Mexico, the Mexico Sales Satisfaction Index study provides both manufacturers and consumers in the country with an objective measure of new vehicle buyers’ satisfaction levels, highlighting the online purchasing experience, as well as customer satisfaction with the dealer, through six measures: Dealer Personnel, Delivery Process, Ease, Negotiation Process, Paperwork, and Brand Website.

This comprehensive study was conducted between September 2024 and February 2025, taking into account the opinions of new vehicle buyers in Mexico. The study analyzed models from 2023 to 2025, examining the data after 1-12 months of ownership. It is important to note that Dodge has a significant presence in the Mexican automotive market, offering a range of three models: Journey, Attitude, and Durango.