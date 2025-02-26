A Ferrari Enzo at auction in Miami

This 2003 Ferrari Enzo looks like it just came out of the Ferrari factory. It will be auctioned at RM Sotheby’s in Miami on February 28, 2025.

2003 Ferrari Enzo at auction

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for supercar enthusiasts and classic car collectors, and for only a few more days. This is a 2003 Ferrari Enzo, with surprisingly low mileage, will be auctioned at RM Sotheby’s in Miami on Feb. 28, 2025. This example, with chassis number 132333, has covered only 1,049 miles, making it a real gem for those looking for a virtually new car.

The Ferrari Enzo, unveiled at the 2002 Paris Motor Show, is a car that has left an indelible mark on automotive history. Inspired by Formula 1, the Enzo is a concentrate of technology and performance. Its ultra-light and strong carbon fiber and Nomex chassis is designed to maximize efficiency and handling.

The exterior design, by Ken Okuyama of Pininfarina, is a work of art that blends aerodynamic lines and aggressive details. The carbon fiber and Kevlar bodywork, perfected in the wind tunnel, provides exceptional downforce. The 19-inch alloy wheels and Brembo carboceramic brakes complete a picture of technical excellence.

The beating heart of the Ferrari Enzo is a 6-liter V12 engine derived from Formula 1 powerplants. With 660 horsepower, this engine is capable of propelling the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 350 km/h. A six-speed dual-clutch transmission with steering wheel-mounted controls ensures lightning-fast gear changes.

This Ferrari Enzo for the U.S. market.

The Ferrari Enzo is a car that has made history, and this example with such low mileage is a truly rare treasure. Its rarity, performance and iconic design make it a priceless collector’s car. This example, chassis number 132333, is considered one of the finest Enzo’s ever offered to the public, a true gem for those seeking excellence. The Miami auction will be a unique opportunity to win a unique piece of automotive history.

Originally intended for the U.S. market, this Enzo was built in March 2003 and is notable for its rarity: it is believed to be one of only five with U.S. specifications finished in Rosso with a natural leather interior. Its history is documented by an original window sticker and warranty booklet, which attest to the initial sale through Ferrari of San Francisco at a price of $657,660, equivalent to more than $1.1 million today.

Purchased new by Robert M. Lee, a renowned American collector, this Enzo was part of a priceless car collection. Lee, winner of the Best of Show award at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, was a Ferrari connoisseur, and this Enzo enjoyed the company of some of the world’s most prestigious models.

Carfax confirms that the car has been used extremely sparingly, with minimal mileage increases over its 20 years of life. In 2014, the odometer showed only 991 miles, and today it shows just 1,049 miles. After Lee’s passing in 2016, the car was sold and has remained in an RM Sotheby’s storage facility ever since, keeping its “one-owner car” status intact.

In short, this Enzo is in showroom condition, enhanced by unique details such as natural leather seats and a custom luggage set. The car is accompanied by the original documentation, including the window sticker. For purists and hypercar collectors, this Enzo represents a unique opportunity to own a pristine example of one of Ferrari’s “Big Six” cars.