Ferrari icons F40, F50 and LaFerrari turn into festive Christmas racers

It’s not the first time a video has shown Santa Claus driving a supercar for faster gift delivery, but seeing the famous character going around with two colleagues at the wheel of three special Ferrari like the F40, F50, and LaFerrari is truly unusual, something we had never seen before.

Ferrari F40, F50, and LaFerrari: this year Santa Claus received the best gift

Making the scene even more festive are the light strings attached with tape to their bodywork, making them twinkle like Christmas trees. Here the magic ends for adults, who begin to question the sense of putting outerwear on Maranello’s precious sports cars. Minds immediately race to the possible damage to the bodywork of these three limited edition models, but presumably, the creators of this Christmas “disguise” for the Ferrari F40, F50, and LaFerrari took all precautions to prevent the worst. One thing is certain: the video capturing three Santas in action on Maranello’s supercars immediately went viral online, especially as the year-end holidays approach.

The stars of this unusual scene are, as mentioned, a blue Ferrari F40, a yellow F50, and a red LaFerrari. These are limited series cars belonging to the big six family, which began with the 1984 GTO and also includes the Enzo and the very recent F80, which brings the lineage into the contemporary era. The most iconic among the cars chosen for the Santa Claus video is undoubtedly the F40, which enjoys universal admiration for its qualities, thanks to which it has become the most desired supercar of all time. Its charisma is out of this world.

The emotional involvement offered by this supercar is sublime, especially due to the volcanic energy of the engine and the harmony of the mechanical package. The beating heart is a roughly 3-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, with 478 horsepower serving pleasure, delivered with great determination. Another star of the Santa footage is the Ferrari F50, the closest car to a Formula 1 ever produced. Its 4.7-liter 12-cylinder engine delivers 520 horsepower with thrilling progression.

The Ferrari LaFerrari, the third and final star of this video, does even better, with its hybrid propulsion system delivering 963 horsepower, mostly from the 6.5-liter V12 engine, which alone produces 800 of these thoroughbreds, with intoxicating melodies and overwhelming thrust. Here too, as with the two sisters mentioned earlier, the look is stellar. We can say that for the upcoming holidays, Santa Claus received the best gift, being granted the privilege of driving three incredible supercars.