A Ferrari 812 Competizione example with only 803 km at auction in Dubai

This is one of the rare and exclusive Ferrari 812 Competizione, produced in a very limited number of only 999 examples, which now looking for an owner gives a truly unique opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors, obviously not for everyone. On Sunday, December 1, 2024, in fact, in Dubai, the prestigious auction house RM Sotheby’s will auction off an example of this extraordinary sports car.

Ferrari 812 Competizione at Dubai auction

Fans of collectible Cavallino Rampante supercars will have the opportunity to win the Ferrari 812 Competizione with chassis 287558, one of the most exclusive ever produced. This car, delivered new to the Middle East and packed with options, is a sure investment for sports car lovers. This particular Ferrari 812 Competizione is distinguished by its exclusive livery in a brilliant Giallo Triplo Strato (triple-layer yellow), making it unmistakable. The interior, upholstered in fine black Alcantara with yellow accents, creates an ambience that is both sporty and elegant, emphasizing the exuberant character of this supercar.

The car, almost completely new with only 803 kilometers under its belt, has been carefully stored in a luxury garage. Its bodywork, made of carbon fiber, gives the 812 Competizione extreme lightness and rigidity, further enhancing its already exceptional performance. In addition, numerous bespoke customizations make it an even more exclusive and desirable specimen.

The 812 Superfast version and the powerful naturally aspirated V12 engine

Born from the road-going 812 Superfast version, this car is designed to offer track performance and an unforgettable driving experience. The beating heart of this Ferrari is a powerful naturally aspirated V12 engine. This engine, located at the front of the car, develops an impressive 830 horsepower, providing lightning-fast acceleration and a very high top speed.

The performance is record-breaking; in fact, the 812 Competizione can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.85 seconds and reach a top speed of more than 340 km/h. It’s not just about speed, though, in this case. IN fact, we can say that of course this Ferrari also offers excellent handling and unique driving pleasure, thanks to the work of Ferrari engineers.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017, represented a turning point in the evolution of the Prancing Horse’s front-engine berlinettas, inheriting the baton from the legendary F12berlinetta. Equipped with a mighty 6.5-liter, 789-hp V12, the 812 Superfast immediately established itself as the top model in the range, a concentrate of power and technology in the service of pure driving pleasure. However, Ferrari was not content and, four years later, presented the 812 Competizione, an even more extreme and high-performance car designed to push the limits of automotive engineering and offer an unforgettable driving experience.

Since its introduction, the Ferrari 812 Competizione has proven to be an object of desire for discerning collectors. The limited production of 999 examples and the rapid sale of all examples have helped create an aura of exclusivity around this car. The example up for auction, with its unique configuration and low mileage, represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the small circle of owners of one of the most coveted Ferraris of recent years.