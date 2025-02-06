Jeep launches more affordable 2025 Wagoneer S Limited

Jeep expands its electric lineup in the United States with the launch of the 2025 Wagoneer S Limited, joining the previously announced Launch Edition. As emphasized by Bob Broderdorf, the brand’s new CEO, this model marks Jeep‘s return to the mid-size premium segment, with a starting price of $66,995.

New Jeep Wagoneer S Limited debuts in the United States

The Jeep Wagoneer S Limited features several distinctive aesthetic elements: black roof and mirror caps, low-profile exterior badges, 20-inch aluminum wheels, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The interior offers 10-way power-adjustable heated front seats and a total screen display of over 45 inches, the largest in its class. Safety is ensured by more than 170 standard features, including driver drowsiness detection.

Available options include a dedicated front passenger display screen, a 920-watt McIntosh audio system, and the over-the-air Propulsion Boost package that increases power to 600 horsepower. Two new colors are also introduced: Hydro Blue for the exterior and Arctic Grey for the interior.

On the technical side, the vehicle is equipped with the Selec-Terrain system offering five driving modes (Auto, Sport, Snow, Sand, Eco) to adapt to all conditions. The 400-volt, 100 kWh battery enables fast charging from 20% to 80% in 23 minutes with a DC charger. Each purchase includes a 48-amp Level 2 home charger or equivalent credits for public charging through Stellantis’ Free2move Charge.

The Wagoneer S Limited, which qualifies for EV credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, is already available for order online and at Jeep dealerships across North America.