Dodge offers 2024 Charger Daytona lease starting at $299 monthly with $4,500 down

After several delays and many months of waiting, the Dodge Charger Daytona has been available at dealerships for several weeks. The chosen strategy is very aggressive, likely to attract consumers to try the world’s first electric muscle car. Many loyal customers, however, might wait for the arrival of the Charger SIXPACK with combustion engine, coming in the next few months. To convince consumers to purchase the electric Daytona, Dodge has launched a series of aggressive lease discounts.

Dodge Charger Daytona offered at an attractive lease price

According to Carscoops, the new lease offer for the Dodge Charger Daytona starts at just $299 per month. This offer is valid for the base Charger Daytona R/T AWD version with 496 horsepower on a 24-month lease with $4,579 down payment, based on an MSRP of $59,595. Mileage is limited to 7,500 miles per year.

Although this offer was supposed to start on February 4, not all U.S. dealers are currently offering this discount. At the moment, in most areas of the United States, the Charger Daytona lease starts at $550 per month, with down payments slightly below $4,500. In Connecticut, however, it appears to be already available at $299 per month.

For comparison, in December, Dodge had started a lease offer for the same model at $549 per month for 36 months with 10,000 miles per year and $4,999 down payment. So the new offer is certainly a step in the right direction. For the Charger Daytona Scat Pack with a 670 horsepower electric motor, the monthly cost rises to $399 per month with a $4,429 down payment, based on an MSRP of $73,985.

According to Carscoops, a Dodge manager allegedly leaked that there would be employee lease offers starting at $268 per month with $2,000 down payment. The same manager reportedly added that a similar offer would also be launched for the Jeep Wagoneer S, at $129 per month with $2,000 down payment. However, there are no confirmations about this yet. Some are now wondering if these aggressive offers are a sign of weak market response. We’ll have to wait until the end of the first quarter of 2025 to discover the sales figures for the electric muscle car.