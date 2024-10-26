A ’99 Grand Cherokee Limited, a low-mileage icon was sold at an incredible price

The ad posted on BringATrailer.com highlights a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (WJ). The car posted is in excellent condition with extremely low mileage. In fact, the speedometer shows only 38,000 miles on the clock. This car is a classic SUV from the second generation of the Grand Cherokee and although now sold, we still want to present this great deal. For anyone looking for a very iconic and, more importantly, well-preserved vehicle over time this car is the example to follow. More great bargains however can be found on the Bring a Tailer auction site.

Equipment of the Grand Cherokee Limited up for auction

As for the second generation of the Grand Cherokee, we know that it was launched by the American brand in 1998, and that right from the start it meant a very important turning point for the company and also for the car industry at the time. In fact, it presented itself to the public with a very renewed design and equipped with very advanced engineering. In this case we are talking about a specific specimen in a white color with an interior that is taupe, obviously in leather. An overall look that is certainly reminiscent of years gone by, but despite this never seems to have gone out of fashion.

Speaking instead of the equipment found under the hood of this large car, we know that there is a 4.7-liter PowerTech V8 engine (equivalent to 287 cubic inches). This engine is capable of delivering up to 235 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque to the car. The engine in question has been paired with a 45RFE 4-speed automatic transmission, which was overhauled in January of the year 2019 by the A&A Transmission company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is still capable of generating very smooth and seamless gear changes.

The car is also equipped with a Quadra-Drive II all-wheel drive system with limited-slip differentials. This factor makes the Grand Cherokee at auction, very versatile and capable of being able to tackle terrain of all kinds without any kind of problem. In fact, whether you want to spend time on completely normal urban roads or decide to take an entirely off-road route, this SUV will always be ready. The standard equipment of the car is very rich, including heated leather seats, sunroof, automatic climate control and a very modern audio system complete with touch screen.

Impeccable maintenance over time

The seller of this car has very carefully maintained its condition for many years. It has, in fact, always been serviced regularly, always replacing some components to ensure that the car is always in the best shape. Even the interior, as you can see, has been kept practically as new. Moreover, confirming the vehicle’s limpid history, it has been taken care of by the Carfax report, which confirms that it has not held any traffic accidents.

This 99 Grand Cherokee Limited has been sold, and the price has the incredible. Do you know what the price was? It sold for $13,000. The price also includes delivery to Fields Jeep-Eagle in Northfield, Illinois. This 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited was certainly a great opportunity to purchase a classic vehicle with potential for appreciation over time. Lucky was the new owner! Although this opportunity is now gone for sure on the Bring a Tailer website you can find many other amazing cars to take home