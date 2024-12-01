A 1999 Ferrari 360 Modena, a dream achievable with a click

This extraordinary 1999 Ferrari 360 Modena was recently unveiled. With its iconic Pininfarina design and the very exciting performance of its 3.6-liter V8, this 360 is a dream that could become a reality for sports car enthusiasts.

Ferrari’s power through its F131 V8

This Ferrari can be found at auction on the official Bring a Trailer website, from which the main information about the car has also been gathered. It currently stands at a price of $105,000 and is due to expire on December 2, 2024.

The car was recently purchased from the dealer selling it. Let’s talk about this 360 Modena now offered in Colorado with the factory exhaust removed, a clean Carfax report and a clean Montana title. The aluminum body designed by the legendary Pininfarina is finished in DS Black and features a Challenge-style rear grille, front bumper cover and side skirts, as well as xenon headlights and four exhaust tips. The car is not flawless, as it also has visible scratches on the front edge of the front spoiler, but this does not detract much from its value. The 19″ Challenge style alloy wheels were fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires in preparation for sale.

This 1999 Ferrari 360 Modena is powered by a 3.6-liter V8 which was mated to a six-speed manual transmission and is finished in Nero DS on Nero leather. The Tipo F131 V8 3.6-liter mid-engine features a flat crankshaft, dry-sump lubrication, twin overhead camshafts and five valves per cylinder. The factory rated output was 395 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. This force unleashing the car is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission and a self-locking differential.

Equipment also includes an LC Racing exhaust system with test pipes and adjustable coilover suspension, carbon fiber sport seats, a self-locking differential and 19-inch Challenge-style wheels. Also featured is a gated gearbox as well as a Challenge-style rear grille, front bumper cover and side skirts.

Interior details of the car and current odometer

Adjustable coilover suspension has also been fitted to the car, and braking power has been adjusted with Ferrari-brand calipers finished in red on slotted rotors on each corner. The carbon fiber sports seats are upholstered in Nero leather that also reaches down to the dashboard and door panels. Various carbon fiber trim adorns the center console, console, and door panels, and amenities include a gate shifter, CD stereo, aluminum pedals, and automatic climate control.

Also mounted is an aftermarket amplifier in the front trunk, and the stereo on/off button has a sticker finish. The leather-wrapped steering wheel encloses a 220 mph speedometer and tachometer with an 8,500-rpm red line, as well as a digital fuel gauge and gauges for oil pressure, oil temperature, and coolant temperature.

It should also be pointed out that the car has spent time in California, Florida, Maryland and Virginia and now has 32,000 miles, about 1,000 of which have been added by the selling dealer. An LC Racing exhaust system with test pipes is installed. The selling dealer states that the clutch was replaced at 20,000 miles, a timing belt service was completed at 31,000 miles, and the secondary oxygen sensors were replaced in preparation for sale. Removed factory exhaust components are included in the sale.