Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Pininfarina: Angelina Jolie’s model heads to auction

Auction houses sometimes offer extraordinary cars to hundreds of potential buyers. There is no doubt that the 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Pininfarina, catalogued by Christie‘s specialists for the November 20 sales session in Paris, dubbed “The Exceptional Sale,” belongs to this category. The car itself generates great interest among collectors, but this particular example has even greater appeal because it comes from the garage of one of the world’s most famous American actresses: Angelina Jolie.

A 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Pininfarina owned by Angelina Jolie goes to auction

Once again, the worlds of cinema and automobiles intertwine in the spotlight. This time, the red carpet will be for the Prancing Horse creation, which combines notes of elegance and power, elevating itself to the rank of an art object. With the added value of its noble provenance.

Usually, cars owned by entertainment world celebrities manage to fetch higher prices than ordinary ones, if we can define such expenses well above the economic potential of common mortals as ordinary. The most wealthy Ferrari enthusiasts have the exceptional opportunity to acquire a unique vehicle to be proud of.

Born from Pininfarina‘s creative vein, the Ferrari 250 GT Coupé presents itself with a pleasant style that easily earns admiration, even though other Prancing Horse cars are more beloved of all time. As Christie‘s specialists note, this model is from the second series and belongs to a family that took shape in only 353 examples, plus about forty spiders.

Premiered at a prestigious Concours d’Élégance in Antibes, the car in question was admired by everyone in that setting for its perfect proportions. It has logged low mileage, just 10,300 km. The sale is expected to fetch at least 800,000 euros (about 870,000 dollars).

The Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Pininfarina is a “Dolce Vita” car. With it came a process of production standardization, pushing the Maranello automobile company toward a leap in commercial volumes. Under the front hood of the model pulses a 3-liter V12 engine, delivering 240 maximum horsepower, for a top speed of 250 km/h.