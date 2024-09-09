60 years of elegance: the Ferrari 275 GTB, a timelss icon

Presented in Paris in 1964, the 275 GTB blows out 60 candles today. In celebration of this important milestone, the Maranello-based company organized an exclusive event, a road trip through breathtaking landscapes, from Munich to Tegernsee. Today, the 275 GTB, with its unmistakable Pininfarina design and powerful 12-cylinder engine, continues to enchant enthusiasts around the world.

Ferrari 275 GTB, 60 years of history

Ferrari and classic cars? Well, certainly a great connection when one thinks of the unique, classic and, above all, performance characteristics that pertain to classic cars. And so, the sports car industry over the years has certainly seen numerous models of cars that have made automotive history come and go. Although there have been many, there are only a few that have left a completely indelible mark, one of which is definitely the Ferrari 275 GTB. This car was presented at the Paris Motor Show in 1964, with the task of representing the pinnacle of car engineering and design, obviously at the time of reference.

This Ferrari model, was born during the course of a very important era in terms of automotive design. The 1960s in fact, were characterized in this area by the continuous search for new technical solutions and forms. Particularly advanced were the Italian automakers, just like Ferrari, who were already managing at that time to put together great style with excellent performance. It was precisely in this context that the Ferrari 275 GTB was born with its perfectly recognizable lines even after several decades, which still represents a benchmark in terms of design. In fact, it was Pininfarina’s style that dictated the law, with its proportions that gave harmony to the car, along with its curved surfaces. A type of design that easily caught the eye with a touch of elegance reminiscent of Grand Touring cars.

Pininfarina design for the 275 GTB

Underneath its famous lines, which as we mentioned were designed by the great Pininfarina, the Ferrari 275 GTB has a rather powerful engine for the era in which it was born. It is a 3.3-liter V12, capable of delivering as much as 280 horsepower. This type of propulsion, is combined with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and in total we are talking about an equipment that gives the car the ability to perform stunning accelerations and reach up to 270 km/h. Of course, a tubular chassis, a great inheritance of the Ferrari brand, is also part of the car’s equipment to ensure perfect torsional rigidity and high-level handling.

The Ferrari 275 GTB was certainly a turning point in terms of the evolution of sports cars. In addition to the tubular chassis we mentioned, the car also possessed independent suspension on all four wheels, which was coupled with a sophisticated shock absorber system to ensure a perfect balance between the car’s sporty setup and comfort. The car’s aerodynamics had also been particularly well thought out in detail. It had been programmed to reduce drag in order to increase the ease of reaching high speeds. The result? A car perfectly capable of making even difficult turns at high speeds with great agility and safety.

Ferari 275 GTB luxury and racing sports car

The Ferrari 275 GTB was not only a luxury Gran Turismo, but also transformed itself as a true racing model. Its sporting origins, in fact, are perfectly explained by the features we have discussed. Moreover, the Ferrari 275 GTB initiated the creation of numerous racing models, such as the 275 GTB/C, which also won several successes in GT championships.

Therefore, thanks to all these features that have made it valuable over time, a full sixty years after its creation, it continues to be very successful and highly desired by collectors all over the world.