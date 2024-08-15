Rare Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Boano to be auctioned at Monterey

At the Monterey, California sales session scheduled for August 16, 2024, RM Sotheby’s will auction a rare 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Boano. It’s one of only 68 ever produced. The car has Ferrari Classiche certification and boasts a well-documented provenance. The price is not, of course, for everyone. However, estimates make it an attractive lot economically compared to other Ferraris with the same numerical code. The sale is expected to fetch between $875,000 and $1 million. Once the specimen is in the garage, one could decide to use it, perhaps, for highly prestigious events.

Rare Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Boano goes to auction: figures approach one million dollars

The Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Boano offered to potential buyers is the one with chassis number 0639 GT. It has its original engine and gearbox. Delivered new to a well-known Ferrari client in Milan who ran the largest publishing house in Italy, it has since had several owners.

Originally finished in grey with burgundy interior, it changed color after ending up in the United Kingdom, gaining red for the bodywork and tan for the interior. Another chromatic revision took place in 2011, when a new owner decided to adopt the current Silver Auteuil Metallic with a grey roof for the exterior, combined with light brown chosen for the interior.

Since 2018, the car has been in the United States of America, where it had never been before. Here, the current owner has subjected it to further care, with minor mechanical work to improve drivability and performance.

In August 2022, the Ferrari 250 GT Coupé Boano featured in this article was exhibited at The Quail in Carmel Valley, California, considered one of the most prestigious events in the sector. Now it returns to the market, to make some Ferrari lover happy who is looking for a historic Prancing Horse capable of giving joyful emotions, even on a cultural level. Certainly, the aesthetics and exclusivity are not those of the 250 GTO, but the price is also a fraction of what is normally asked for its more famous sister.