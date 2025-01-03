30 years of Ferrari F50

The car we are talking about was created in its time to celebrate half a century of Ferrari history. The precious F50 is a car that revolutionized in every aspect the concept of the supercar. A true laboratory on wheels that despite being created decades ago, remains one of the most performance cars ever built, where the most advanced technologies of Formula 1 were perfectly combined with the elegance and sportiness typical of the Prancing Horse. In short, a car that, with the characteristics it possesses, is known all over the world without a shadow of a doubt.

Ferrari F50 protagonist of the 1990s

The Ferrari F50, a very famous icon of the 1990s, represents the pinnacle of automotive engineering applied to a road car. As we anticipated at the beginning of the text, this car was created as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Prancing Horse, the F50 shares many technical solutions with the Formula 1 single-seaters of the time, such as the 4.7-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine. The design, obviously the work of the infamous Pininfarina, is a perfect combination of elegance and aggression, with an imposing rear wing emphasizing the car’s sporty vocation. Produced in only 349 examples, the F50 is now one of the most sought-after Ferraris by collectors, prized for its exhilarating performance and rarity.

The most important part of the F50 is a mighty naturally aspirated V12, derived directly from Formula 1 single-seaters. This powerplant, is capable of unleashing a power output of 520 horsepower, puts scorching acceleration and an unmistakable sound at the disposal of those who sit behind the wheel, a true ode to supercar speed.

F50’s cockpit and technical features

But the F50 is not just a powerhouse. Its structure was made entirely of carbon fiber, making it extremely light and rigid, which aims to ensure particularly unique agility and driving precision. The tie rod suspension, typical of racing cars, can ensure optimal contact with the asphalt, and put a special emphasis on driving pleasure. The cockpit, although quite basic, still remains quite functional, capable of enveloping the driver in a sporty and engaging atmosphere. Every detail has been perfectly designed to offer maximum performance and comfort, without sacrificing a touch of luxury.

Instead, these that we list below are the technical characteristics of the car we have been discussing, all derived from the Ferrari source. Rear, longitudinal V12 engine with a total displacement of 4698.5 cm³. This delivers 520 hp at 8500 rpm and a maximum torque of 471 Nm at 6500 rpm. The chassis was made entirely of carbon fiber and houses a 6-speed plus reverse gearbox. The suspension, both front and rear, is fully independent with a push-rod, overlapping triangle layout. The braking system is disc brakes on all four wheels. Aesthetically, the car has a sporty, sleek silhouette, with compact dimensions and a low weight of 1230 kg. Performance is supercar-like, with a top speed of 325 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.87 seconds.