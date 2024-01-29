Ferrari F355 Berlinetta: one of the most beautiful supercars turns 30

2024 marks the 30th birthday of the Ferrari F355 Berlinetta. The model debuted at the 1994 Geneva Motor Show, instantly winning admiration from the public and experts. This car quickly became the benchmark in its category. Compared to the 348, it offered a more refined package in terms of aesthetics, engineering, and dynamics, while maintaining a clear lineage with its predecessor. Pininfarina skillfully revised its look, giving it a new stylistic identity focused on elegance and clean lines, closely tied to the brand’s history.

Ferrari F355 Berlinetta celebrates 30 years

The Ferrari F355 Berlinetta is both beautiful and sporty, a delight for the eyes. It’s a car that never tires and withstands the test of time. Undoubtedly, it’s one of the most sensual Ferrari of the modern era. The model name highlights some of its features. The first two numbers in the code represent the engine displacement, while the third indicates the number of engine partitions. ‘Berlinetta’ refers to this initial coupe version, later joined by the F355 GTS and F355 Spider variants.

The connection with the know-how from Maranello’s racing world, especially Formula 1, is strong. In 1997, this model introduced the 6-speed electro-hydraulic gearbox in series production, with steering wheel paddles like those in F1 cars. The suspension settings can be adjusted between Normal and Sport, enhancing the car’s versatility. Under the rear hood lies a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine with a 5-valve per cylinder distribution. Its maximum power is 380 horsepower at 8250 rpm, a significant leap from the Ferrari 348‘s 300 horsepower and the final series’ 320 horsepower.

The energy of this engine is expressed through enchantingly musical notes. The Ferrari F355‘s sound is a magnificent soundtrack that delights the senses. Its performance figures are impressive for its time. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, and from 0 to 1000 meters in 23.7 seconds, reaching a top speed of 295 km/h. Many modern sports cars (and others) can match these numbers, but it’s not the same experience. This car is on another planet, at least in the sensory dimension, which dominates in such vehicles, bought to satisfy a thirst for real emotions.